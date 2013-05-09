AMD Announces Gaming-Series Radeon DDR3 Memory

Among most folks AMD is solely known as a manufacturer of CPU's, APU's, GPU's, and some chipsets, but the truth is AMD has been also expanding to a number of other product lines. For example, AMD has already been producing memory for a while now. Of course, AMD will likely not be manufacturing the memory itself though, but rather rebrand some trusted and verified DIMMs.

The existing lineups include AMD Radeon Value Series memory, Radeon Entertaiment Series memory, and Radeon Performance Series memory, which run at speeds of 1333 MHz, 1600 MHz, and 1866 MHz, respectively. Now though, AMD is introducing the Radeon Gaming Series memory, which runs at 2133 MHz.

According to AMD, this memory can boost frame rates in games up to 22 percent compared to its Entertainment series memory, although this was tested on an APU system, so the advantage would likely be less on systems with discrete graphics cards. Using AMD's RamDISK software, AMD also claims that the system can enjoy up to a 65 percent performance improvement in read and write speeds.

AMD's Radeon RG2133 Gamer Series memory kit will come with four DIMMs of 4 GB each, and run on timings of 10-11-11-30 at 1.65 volts. The kit should hit the market this month with an MSRP of $155.