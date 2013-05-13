ASRock Shows Off HDMI-in Feature for Haswell Motherboards

ASRock is showing off many features for its next generation of motherboards for the Haswell CPUs, all part of ASRock's A-Style feature set. These features include Purity Sound, HDMI-In, 802.11ac WiFi, Waterproof by Conformal Coating and Home Cloud. Now, we have a direct demo video of ASRock illustrating the HDMI-In feature.

The video shows an iPad connected through the HDMI-In port of an ASRock motherboard and the image appearing on the monitor. Using a hotkey, users can switch between the image from the device connected to the HDMI-In port and the computer's image. No cable changes will be needed. The most notable bit, though, is that the feature works even when the computer is powered down. Presumably, when the system is powered down, the video from the HDMI-In port will automatically be passed through. The big question that remains is if any of these features will still work if the monitor is connected to a display output on a discrete graphics card. We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, enjoy the video below.