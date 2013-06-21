Trending

Aerocool Releases VS-92 Gaming Cases

Aerocool has expanded the PGS-V lineup of products with the VS-92 gaming enclosure.

Aerocool has released a new chassis, the VS-92 gaming case. This case will make up part of the PGS-V series of products, which caters to gamers. The chassis has a standard, yet expansive, feature set for a budget price.

The case will come in four flavors: two different colors with two versions, a mesh version and a window version. The color options are black and white.

The interior of the chassis features plenty of expansion space. It houses up to ATX-size motherboards, has seven expansion slots, can hold graphics cards up to 400 mm in length and CPU tower coolers up to 158 mm high. Storage is taken care of by eight optical drives, nine 3.5" drives, or seven 2.5" drives.

The case also has plenty of cooling capabilities. It has room for up to 12 fans in the mesh edition or 10 fans in the window edition. It also has support for one 240 mm or 280 mm water cooling radiator. Standard, it ships with one 120 mm axial-fan mounted to the rear exhaust. To mount fans in the front of the enclosure you have to use the multi-purpose adapters, which can mount either additional fans or 2.5"/3.5" drives. The case ships with six of these.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by two USB 3.0 ports as well as a headphone jack and microphone jack.

The cases should already be available through European retailers for MSRP prices of €38 ($50) for the mesh edition and €40 ($53) for the window version. These prices exclude taxes. There is no word on when they will hit U.S. retail channels.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ikyung 21 June 2013 07:15
    Nice case for $50
  • outlw6669 21 June 2013 07:22
    For the price, they look like great cases!
  • bigshootr8 21 June 2013 08:33
    For 50 dollars not bad but I'd still prefer if budget cases had front facing hard drive cages it's just awful to build side mounted trays anymore and there are cases that do this at that price.
  • ivyanev 21 June 2013 09:07
    Top grill - that is waiting for a spill of something. Otherwise - good looking
  • sbudbud 21 June 2013 09:56
    11012023 said:
    Top grill - that is waiting for a spill of something. Otherwise - good looking
    Time to buy a water/liquid resistant motherboard...

    Also

    Am I the only one who hates usb ports and other ports facing the front? I have a Corsair 600T and the top mounted ports are some of the main reasons I bought it, besides it being sexy and white

  • TheMentalist 21 June 2013 11:05
    Wow, for just 50 bucks this changes the game. Thumbs up for aerocool, they have been busy the last months. Again, wow, 50 bucks all the way...
  • UVB076 21 June 2013 22:30
    And yet nobody realizes that the Corsair 200R exists...
  • bigshootr8 21 June 2013 22:37
    11015877 said:
    And yet nobody realizes that the Corsair 200R exists...

    They do but the 200R is rather reserved. And so it may deter people from it. Much the same way people gloss over Fractal Design's cases which are amazing but very reserved and not really aggressive looks wise.
