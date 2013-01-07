Belkin's New Music Receiver Supports NFC

On Thursday, Belkin announced the new HD Bluetooth Music Receiver, a gadget that will stream content from smartphones and tablets directly to a stereo system or a set of standalone speakers. The transfer can be achieved using an old-school Bluetooth connection, or via the embedded NFC chip, the latter of which allows an NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet to stream music with a simple tap against the receiver.

"The HD Bluetooth Music Receiver gives you the best of both worlds, exceptional audio quality and the convenience of accessing music stored directly on your mobile device or your favorite music service," said Nate Kraft, director of product management at Belkin. "It even stores settings for up to eight different devices, meaning the whole family can stream their favorite music seamlessly to the best sounding system in your home."

The NFC-enabled UFO-shaped receiver provides a trio of audio connections including digital coaxial, digital optical, and the traditional 3.5 millimeter-to-RCA connection for older stereos. After pairing the receiver with a smartphone or tablet, users can sit up to 30 feet away and change tracks or browse playlists without having to leave the couch or drape an audio cable across the floor.

According to Belkin, the NFC tap-and-play capability is available on NFC phones with Android 4.1 "Jelly Bean" or higher. A free Belkin BT app enables a tap-and-play feature on Android phones with Android OS version 4.0 or 4.0.1, available from the Google Play store.

"The HD Bluetooth Music Receiver is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, including the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod touch (2nd generation or later), and Android smartphones and devices," the company added.

The Belkin HD Bluetooth Music Receiver is available now at Verizon stores and online at Belkin.com and Amazon.com for $59.99 USD.