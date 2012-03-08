EVGA's Classified SR-X Motherboard Hits the Market

During CES 2012, the SR-X won one of four Tom's Hardware Best of CES 2012 Awards. Roughly two months later, EVGA has released the Classified SR-X to the market. The EVGA SR-X uses the Intel C606 chipset, which supports two Xeon E5 Class Socket 2011 CPUs. It will only support Xeon E5 Class Socket 2011 CPUs and is NOT compatible with Core i5/Core i7 Socket 2011 CPUs.

The board supports SATA 3.0 Gb/s (4 internal), SATA 6.0 Gb/s (2 internal & 2 external via eSATA) and two mini SAS ports. In addition, it features 10 USB 2.0 ports (4 rear panel and 6 on-board), along with 6 USB 3.0 (4 rear panel and 2 on-board), along with the standard PS2, FireWire 1394B, audio connector (8 channel high definition) and Ethernet ports. The SR-X is packet with 12 DIMM quad-channel memory slots with support up to 96 GB of DDR3 memory for all your memory needs. The SR-X is a HPTX form factor motherboard that comes in at dimensions of 13.6" (L) x 15" (W).

The EVGA SR-X motherboard supports seven PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots via a PLX PCI-E 3.0 certified bridge chip. This allows the SR-X to populate all PCI-E 3.0 slots at the maximum bandwidth possible. The PCI-E lane configuration is as follows:

1 Card: x16

x16 2 Cards: x16, x16

x16, x16 3 Cards: x16, x16, x16

x16, x16, x16 4 Cards: x16, x16, x8, x8

New and key features introduced on the EVGA Classified SR-X motherboard:

Dual 6 Phase PWM

100% POSCAP Capacitors

EVGA EZ Voltage Read Points

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

NVIDIA 4-Way SLI Support

PCI-E/DIMM Disable Switches

More Gold Content in CPU Pins

EVGA EVbot Support

You can read more on the EVGA Classified SR-X at its product page here.