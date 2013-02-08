Trending

FSP Reveals New 80+ Silver, Platinum PSUs

FSP has released four new PSUs, two in the Raider lineup and two from the Aurum lineup.

FSP has updated two of their mainstream Raider PSUs giving the RA-650 (650W) and the RA-750 (750W) the new 80 Plus Silver certification. .

Both units use a single 12 V rail, feature active PFC a built in 120 mm and are able to provide 50 A and 60 A respectively. They also feature  a 24 pin ATX connector along with a 4+4 pin EPS connector, three Molex connectors, a single floppy connector, nine SATA connectors and either 4 (RA-750) or 2 (RA-650) 6+2 pin PCIe connectors.

Also updated are the Platinum certified Aurum 92+ modular PSUs that will be available 550 W and 650 W variants.. Both units will feature four 12 V rails capable of providing up to 18 A and a generous assortment of connectors including a single 24 Pin ATX connector, a 4+4 pin EPS connector, two PCIe connectors, four Molex, a Floppy and either seven (550 W) or 9 (650W) SATA connectors. It is worth noting that whilst the SATA, Molex and Floppy cables are modular, only one PCIe cable can be removed.

The pricing and availability of the Raider and Aurum 92+ PSUs is still unknown.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 4745454b 08 February 2013 19:57
    Sweet. I've always been a fan of FSP even though their older units had noisey 12V rails. Nice to see their platinum units. I do hope they added the MOV back in however. You can never have enough protection.
  • BulkZerker 09 February 2013 05:29
    Am I the only one wishing a quality company like FSP would offer a "low" wattage Platinum unit? (250 watts or less) Getting a low power unit with a platinum PSU would be an absolute godsend for chasing the elusive sub 30watt box without having to resort to undervolting everything and sacrificing the ability to play any sort of games on said box.
