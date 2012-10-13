Logitech Introduces G710+ Backlit Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G710+ Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines what is found in existing G-Series keyboards with the quiet operation found in mechanical keyboards. Logitech took noise reduction a step further by adding a built-in dampening ring to each key to further decrease noise distraction while gaming. The Logitech G710+ boats a life cycle of at least 50 million keystrokes and features an impressive 26-key simultaneous rollover.
The Logitech G710+ fits right into the G-Series family with six programmable G-keys, volume roller, and Game Mode switch. Additionally, the board includes an adjustable dual-zone back lighting feature which allows users to separately adjust the back lighting of WASD and arrow keys to easily discern them in low-light conditions.
Pre-orders can be placed now at the Logitech G710+ product page for $149.99.
Anyways, I plan on getting one of these. I've been working with my current plank (Loyal to my G11) for around 6 years now, and it's nearing time for replacement. From what I've seen in the last few days about this board I'm fairly certain it'll be my next one! (Assuming of course, that my wallet agrees :P )
That said, I'd rather use a G13 rather than a keyboard for gaming with macros.
I just wish there was better software support for my G13. They should pick a platform and put resources into it.
But these macro keys would be nice for some extra keys on more advanced shooters.