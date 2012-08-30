Lenovo Adds 3 New Models to IdeaPad S Series Laptops

Thursday during the IFA 2012 consumer electronics show in Berlin, Lenovo introduced three new thin and light additions to its ultra-portable IdeaPad S Series line of laptops (netbooks): the IdeaPad S300, S400 and S405. As Lenovo states, these three models are ideal for consumers who want more computing power than a netbook, longer battery life than a traditional laptop, but without the premium price of an Ultrabook.

"As a global leader in the PC market, Lenovo’s success rests on our ability to deliver consumer-centric innovations in products that deliver a blend of mobility, performance and price," said Bai Peng, vice president and general manager, IdeaPad Business Unit, Lenovo. "Customers don’t just want a functional product, though; they also want one that speaks to their sense of style and individuality. The new Lenovo IdeaPad S Series laptops give everyday consumers exactly what they need by matching small size and light weight with the power needed for everything from Web browsing to productivity tasks, all in an affordable package."

Measuring less than one inch thin and weighing less than four pounds, the new S Series models feature a sleek exterior design with a stylish metallic finish. Under the hood, the Lenovo IdeaPad S300 and S400 laptops are available with Intel’s 3rd generation Core i3 or i5 processors, while the IdeaPad S405 is packed with up to AMD A8 quad core processors.

On the storage front, Lenovo said the S300 and S400 offer up to 500 GB of HDD storage space while the S405 offers up to twice the amount at 1 TB. Both the S400 and S405 provide an optional 32 GB SSD for speeding up boot times and application responsiveness.

"All of the new S Series laptops offer Microsoft Windows 7 Home Professional and will be eligible for the Microsoft Windows 8 upgrade program," Lenovo said. "Designed for Windows 8, the updated S Series’ intelligent touchpad gives users a more controlled experience when scrolling and zooming, while the AccuType keyboard with individual rounded keys provides a platform for comfortable and accurate typing."

Lenovo’s new S Series consumer laptops arrive in a variety of colors including crimson red, silver grey and cotton-candy pink. They provide up to a 14-inch HD widescreen display, HDMI output, stereo speakers and Dolby Advanced Audio v2 certification. The new models also feature intelligent energy management that not only increase time spent between charges—up to 5 hours—but also protect the long-term durability of the battery.

So far Lenovo hasn't updated its website to reflect the three new models -- only the IdeaPad S205 and IdeaPad S206 are listed -- so actual specs are unknown at the moment. However Lenovo said the IdeaPad S300, S400, and S405 will be available starting today through Lenovo sales representatives and business partners in the US starting at $499.