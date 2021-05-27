Acer's Swift X Crams Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3050 Ti Into Thin Chassis for Creators

Acer announced the Swift X, its first laptop in the Swift line to use discrete graphics, during a virtual event today. The laptop will use AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti when it launches in June starting for $899.99.
The laptop, which Acer says is meant for creators, editors and streamers, has a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS display and what the company says is an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.
|CPU
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|Display
|14-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|Storage
|Up to 2TB SSD
|Battery
|59 WHr
|Starting Price
|$899.99
The laptop weighs 3.06 pounds and is housed in a 0.7-inch metal chassis. Acer is showing off a handful of colors, including blue, pink and a sort of off-yellow, but that's just on the lid. The rest of each laptop is the same silver color.
Other features include USB Type-C for data and charging, Wi-Fi 6 and a fingerprint reader. The company also claims its BlueLightShield (yes, one word) tech will prevent eye strain.
To cool the thin laptop, Acer claims that air inlets in the keyboard will let it expel 8-10% more heat than other laptops (hopefully without overheating your fingers).Other cooling efficiencies include more and thinner heatpipes.
This seems like a slight pivot for the Swift line, which Acer previously used to prioritize thinness and lightness above all else. In the past it's gone as far as removing any click mechanism from the touchpad and adjusting the keyboard layout to remove the function row to keep things light and compact.
Beyond a U.S. release, we'll see the Swift X launch later in the summer in Europe, the Middle East and Africa starting at €899 and In China in the third quarter of this year beginning at ¥6,499.
Acer's other announcements at its event include refreshes of its Concept D line of creator workstations, new Predator gaming laptops, monitors and peripherals as well as an update to new CPUs and GPUs in its existing gaming desktops.