Acer's Swift X Crams Ryzen 5000 and RTX 3050 Ti Into Thin Chassis for Creators

Acer announced the Swift X, its first laptop in the Swift line to use discrete graphics, during a virtual event today. The laptop will use AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti when it launches in June starting for $899.99.



The laptop, which Acer says is meant for creators, editors and streamers, has a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS display and what the company says is an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, IPS RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 2TB SSD Battery 59 WHr Starting Price $899.99

The laptop weighs 3.06 pounds and is housed in a 0.7-inch metal chassis. Acer is showing off a handful of colors, including blue, pink and a sort of off-yellow, but that's just on the lid. The rest of each laptop is the same silver color.

