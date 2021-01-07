Adata's XPG Division Enters PC Fan Business

Adata's XPG division has announced plans to start selling its own fans, which is a natural way for the company's components business to expand. One of the first fans from Adata — the XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM — will use a Nidec's design and will be available starting mid-January, 2021.

Over the past few years Adata's XPG business has expanded from memory modules and solid-state drives to a much broader operation that now includes PCs, peripherals, accessories, and other computer components. After cases, cooling systems, and PSUs, it is natural for Adata to begin selling its own fans, which is what the company plans to do starting from January 14. One of the first fans from Adata — the XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM — is based on Nidec's legendary Servo Gentle Typhoon AP-15 design that has been used by various suppliers for about a decade now.

(Image credit: Adata)

Adata says that its XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM fan is not a rebadged Nidec's AP-15, but is actually a revamped version that continues to offer a high static pressure and high airflow, but has certain enhancements, such as four anti vibration rubber pads, that make the fan quieter than Nidec's original.

The Adata XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM is a 120-mm double-ball bearing 4-pin PWM-controlled fan that spins at a speed between 900 and 2150 RPM. The fan produces an airflow of up to 75 CFM as well as a static pressure of 3.15 mm H₂O at noise levels between 10 dBA and 28 dBA. The fan consumes up to 1.56 Watts of power.

(Image credit: Adata)

Adata rates the fan for 250,000 hours at 25 Celsius as well as 60,000 hours at 60 Celsius, which is in line with the original Nidec design. Also, each fan comes with a five-year warranty.

(Image credit: Adata)

Adata yet has to announce pricing of its XPG Vento Pro 120 PWM fan, but expect their MSRP to be comparable to that of other Nidec Servo Gentle Typhoon AP-15-based fans.