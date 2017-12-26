Adata To Showcase XPG DDR4-4600 At CES 2018

CES is just around the corner, and companies are starting to preview their respective wares for the coming year. Adata is no exception, announcing that it will be showcasing a new kit of DDR4 memory clocked at 4,600MHz at the annual Vegas event.

Adata joins other companies such as G.Skill and Corsair by offering memory clocked at 4,600MHz. The new Adata XPG Z1 16GB DDR4-4600 memory is a 16GB dual channel kit (2 x 8GB) of 288-pin DDR4 for X299 and Z370 motherboards that sports a CAS latency of 19-26-26-46. It runs at 1.5V, which is considerably higher than other overclocked memory kits, which usually draw 1.35V. Although Adata didn’t offer a full motherboard compatibility list, the company confirmed that the new XPG Z1 DDR4-4600 kit can be loaded into an MSI Z370I Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard and that the memory will be on display with said board at CES.

Adata also confirmed that we would see the new XPG Z1 16GB DDR4-4600 memory kit in Q1 2018 with an MSRP of $579.