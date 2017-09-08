Trending

G.Skill Rolling Out DDR4-4600MHz Kit For Intel’s X299 HEDT Platform

G.Skill has announced yet another high-speed DDR4 memory kit for Intel’s X299 high-end desktop platform. The company is on a roll lately. In the past few months, we’ve seen a DDR4-4200MHz announcement, a DDR4-4333MHz launch, as well as DDR4-4800MHz memory kits on display at Computex 2017.

These new memory modules are built with hand-selected, high-quality Samsung B-die IC components and feature Intel XMP 2.0 support. Whereas the previously announced DDR4-4800MHz kits ran at CL 19-19-19-39 at 1.4V, both the timing and voltages required for this new DDR4-4600 kit are noticeably higher at 19-23-23-43 at 1.5V.

The new memory kit was validated using an Intel Kaby Lake-X Core i7-7740X processor on the new ASRock X299 OC Formula motherboard. Kits are available in 16GB (8GB x 2) configurations and come in two different colors: an aluminum body with a white accent bar or a black body with a black accent bar.

According to G.Skill, this memory will be available by the end of September 2017. No information on pricing was given. We reached out to the company for more information.  

G.Skill DDR4-4600MHz Trident Z
Density16GB (8GB x 2)
Speed4,600MHz
Latency 19-23-23-43
Voltage1.5V
FormatDIMM
Pin Out288-pin
HeatspreaderAnodized Aluminum
CompatibilityIntel X299
  • wifiburger 09 September 2017 03:17
    im guessing its 2t and they cant achive those speeds at 1t / else they would of just labelled ddr4 not ddr4 intel junk
  • Sam Hain 09 September 2017 20:39
    Running 1T v. 2T... Good for benchmarks for "seeing" a difference, which may or may not be there, IF you can get the system in question to run at 1T (stability issues). Running programs, desktop, games, etc. when successful, result in a placebo effect.

  • wifiburger 10 September 2017 12:10
    well performance or placebos aside, these high speed memory kits that are rated at 2t will not achive those speed on AMD Ryzen where it's 1T with no option to move to 2t
  • RazberyBandit 11 September 2017 21:48
    Since the faster DDR4-4800 kit requires less voltage and has tighter timings, it is obviously the better product. So to me, production of this 4600 kit makes little sense at all unless one of the following is true:
    a: there's a DDR4-4600 frequency cap built-into certain X299 CPUs.
    b: these 4600MHz kits are much less expensive per GB than the superior-performing and more energy efficient 4800MHz kits.
