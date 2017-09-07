ASRock's X299 OC Formula Targets Professional Overclockers

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Asrock’s latest motherboard offering is designed specifically for overclockers. The company proudly claimed that the X299 OC Formula was “BORN TO BREAK THE LIMITS” (in all caps).

According to a press release from the company, this motherboard was designed for overclocking by professional overclocker, Nick Shih:

Unlike other motherboards that are designed by engineers who don’t have adequate experience in extreme overclocking or have never participated in an OC event, X299 OC Formula is the only motherboard in the market that is designed by a genuine overclocker, Nick Shih, who is hands down one of the most talented overclockers alive. ASRock is confident to say that X299 OC Formula is ideally focused on overclocking exclusively, without any other useless features, designs or gimmicks.

This motherboard supports Intel's Core X-Series LGA 2066 processors and is equipped with four DIMM slots with quad-channel memory support up to 4,600+ OC. The steel-reinforced PCI-E slots support four-way SLI or CrossFire graphics card configurations as well as 7.1 channel HD audio with gold audio jacks. This motherboard also features an eight-layer PCB with 2oz of pure copper, a 13-power-phase design, dual Intel Ethernet ports, and a BIOS flashback button.

Overclocking features include a built-in LN2 switch that disables the CPU's thermal protection and a bank of four DIP switches that allow you to disable individual PCIe slots. Additionally, Asrock has included a "retry" button that forces your system to reboot with the same BIOS settings and a "BFG button" that forces the system to boot with default settings but retains your previous BIOS settings if you hold the button down during the power cycle.

The Asrock X299 OC Formula is outfitted with an additional external base clock generator that supports PCIe frequency overclocking. This, according to the company, provides a wider range of frequencies and allows for higher, more stable overclocking. Its "Super Alloy" features consist of Nichicon 12k black capacitors, aluminum alloy heatsinks, and premium 60Hz power chokes.

Last, but not least, this motherboard is equipped with customizable RGB lighting and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by Asrock's RGB LED utility.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.