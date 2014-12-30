Adata's XPG Z1 Gold Edition Is Some Speedy DDR4 Memory

When DDR4 launched earlier this year, together with Intel's Haswell-E CPUs and the X99 chipset, we were all a bit disappointed in the frequencies, as they were lower than we would've liked to see. This wasn't completely surprising, though, as the operating voltage for DDR4 had been lowered from DDR3, but we still hoped for higher performance. More recently, though, we've been seeing more high-performing DDR4 memory kits. Today's kit comes from Adata, and it's called the Gold Edition XPG Z1.

Adata already announced the XPG Z1 memory back at the launch of DDR4, but the Gold Edition memory is clocked notably higher than its earlier counterparts. These modules run at 1.35 V and will operate at speeds between 3000 MHz and 3333 MHz, depending on the kit you buy. All the units feature CL16 timings and will push up to 26.6 GB/s.

Naturally, they feature Intel's XMP 2.0 profiles, so getting the motherboard to run them at their native frequencies is a snap.

The PCBs are manufactured with a 10-layer design and 2 oz of pure copper. They also come with oversized aluminum heatsinks, so chances are you'll easily be able to overclock them beyond their design specification with ease, too.

Adata did not announce pricing or availability.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.