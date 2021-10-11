Intel Alder Lake i5-12400 Posts Impressive Benchmark

Not a day goes by when we are not hit by some new rumor or benchmark of Intel Alder Lake — and no wonder. The processors are set to release sometime next month, bringing with them exciting upgrades that will undoubtedly put them on the list of best CPUs . This time it is the turn of Intel's Core i5-12400, a mid-range processor from Intel's Alder Lake lineup, was tested in three different benchmarks. The results do nothing to subside the growing hype, and in one of the tests, the CPU beats AMD's entire Ryzen 5000 line. For now take these benchmarks with a healthy does of salt.

The bench results were shared on Bilibili , a Chinese social media platform. The leaker covered most of the identifying information about the name of the CPU, leaving behind only that it's a 12th Gen Core i5 processor and the number "400" at the end. This makes it fairly easy to guess that the CPU in question is most likely an Intel Core i5-12400.

It's good to note that the Core i5-12400 is based entirely on Golden Cove architecture. This means it won't feature a mix of Efficiency (small) cores and Performance (big cores). Instead, this CPU has six cores, all of them of the Performance variety. The CPU was tested in CPU-Z, AIDA64, and Cinebench R20 benchmarks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bilibili ) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bilibili ) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Bilibili )

As per the CPU-Z benchmark, this processor seems to have a 4.4 GHz single-core boost clock as well as 4 GHz in an all-core boost. The i5-12400 received a 681.7 score in single-thread testing and 4983.8 in multi-thread.

It also did a good job in terms of power consumption and temperatures, at least according to the AIDA64 system stability benchmark. During stress tests, the processor only went up to 78.5W with a maximum temperature of 60 Celsius.

The last test was in Cinebench R20 and here is where we see the Core i5-12400 perform above any stock AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU when it comes to single-core performance. Unsurprisingly, the result doesn't hold up in multi-threading, where this model of Alder Lake can only compete against other six-core processors. One such example is the Ryzen 5 5600X — which, let's remember, is a very solid processor, and thus a worthy opponent.

As with any benchmark, it's important to keep the excitement levels in moderation. These early leaks certainly drive up the interest, but until we can run our own benchmarks we need to take the information with a pinch of salt. However, if this leak proves to be true, it certainly paints a good picture of Intel Core i5-12400.

All that remains is to wait for the official release in early November when benchmarks will stop being leaks and become proof of the CPUs performance.