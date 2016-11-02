Alienware 13 Now VR-Ready With Intel Core i7 Skylake, Nvidia GTX 1060

Early in September, Alienware hinted at a new Alienware 13 notebook, but it didn’t give us any hard details. Now, the company has revealed the full specifications of the new Alienware 13, which includes an Intel Core i7 (Skylake) processor, Nvidia GTX 1060, and OLED display options.

Previously, the Alienware 13 was devoid of Intel Core i7 processor options and was relegated to Nvidia’s 900-series “M” processors. With the upgrade to Core i7 and a GeForce GTX 1060 (AMD options are also available), the new Alienware 13 packs enough performance to be dubbed “VR ready.” In addition, the GPU can now hang tough with the optional 2560x1440 OLED touchscreen display. Alienware's proprietary Dynamic Overclocking is also on board.

Storage options include 180GB M.2 SATA SSDs and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB M.2 PCIe SSDs. Alienware offers dual-drive options (there are two M.2 interfaces), but it doesn’t appear to offer RAID configurations. For networking, the Alienware 13 comes equipped with Killer E2400 Gigabit LAN and a Killer Wireless AC 1435 module by default, but you can upgrade to a Killer Wireless AC 1535 for an added cost.

The Alienware 13 also features a brand-new TactX keyboard, which is backlit with RGB LEDs. It features a 2.2mm key-travel distance and is rated for 10 million keystrokes. The touchpad is also illuminated with LEDs. Battery life has also been improved from the previous version, with the 51WH battery upgraded to a 76WH lithium ion battery.



With such a small notebook boasting VR-ready hardware, cooling is of course a concern, but Alienware claimed to address that with a spate of features. It claimed that its "hinge-forward" design aids ventilation and offers "larger internal fans with improved acoustic pitch," and its "inventive use of materials such as anodized aluminum, magnesium alloy, steel, and copper" enables the balance of thinness and heat dissipation. You can access the internals via a bottom door mechanism



The new Alienware 13 is available now from Dell’s website, starting at $1,199 for the standard display or $2,099 for the OLED option.

If you want add even more firepower, the Alienware 13 is compatible with the Alienware Graphics Amplifier external graphics enclosure.