Alphacool Launches NexXxoS X-Flow Radiator Series

Alphacool, a manufacturer of water cooling components known for providing its customers with all the options they could ever need, announced an all new lineup of radiators. Alphacool now offers even more choices for water cooling fans with the NexXxos X-Flow radiator line.

Typical water cooling radiators feature a U-shaped channel inside that directs the flow around the outside of the radiator. The inlet and outlet are at the same end of the radiator, just on opposing sides. With an X-Flow (cross-flow) radiator, the inlet and outlet are on opposing ends. Alphacool said this characteristic provides very little resistance, ensuring high-flow rates through X-Flow radiators.

Alphacool said the X-Flow radiators offer great benefit for vertically mounted radiators, too. With the inlet situated at the bottom and outlet at the top, the radiator naturally forces air bubbles out, making the bleeding process hassle free. The fitting placement also helps when you need to drain your loop.

Alphacool has 12 different X-Flow models available. The radiators are offered in three thicknesses (30 mm ST30, 45 mm ST45 and 60 mm UT60), and there four sizes for each thickness (120, 240, 360 and 480 mm). The ST30 radiators feature four G1/4 threads for fittings, but the thicker versions offer extra ports on the ends that can be used for different fitting configurations.

