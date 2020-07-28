AMD Q2 2020 Earnings: Record Revenue, Notebook and EPYC Sales, Highest Consumer CPU Sales in 12 Years

(Image credit: AMD)

It couldn't possibly be more of a disparate tale between Intel and AMD: Intel's earnings last week found the company announcing that it faces a delay to its 7nm process node until 2023, sending the stock plummeting 16% in spite of its solid financials. In contrast, AMD's stock soared on the news of its stellar financial performance and on-track execution for its next-gen Milan CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs. The stock soared to $74.47, a 9.9% jump in after-hours trading (at the time of writing).

AMD reported record revenue of $1.93 billion (up 26% YoY), along with record notebook and EPYC CPU sales in a stellar 2Q 2020 earnings report today. AMD also notched a 12-year high in consumer processor sales. AMD's client computing group notched 45% growth as it doubled sales of notebook processors, all while the company also doubled its EPYC server revenues. AMD CEO Lisa Su also said the company has reached its target of double-digit server market share as the segment reached 20% of AMD's overall second-quarter revenue.

Even more telling, the company raised its full-year revenue projections from 25% growth to 32% on the back of continued growth in the key PC, data center, and gaming segments.

AMD's Computing and Graphics revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $1.37 billion on strong Ryzen sales despite lower graphics sales. AMD reported its highest consumer CPU revenue in 12 years, but much of the gain came on the back of AMD's Ryzen 4000 processors for laptops. AMD's mobile processor sales doubled YoY and the 50+ notebooks on the market will be joined by another 30+ models by the end of the year. The mobile segment comprises roughly 65% of the total client CPU market, so these gains are important as Intel preps to release its 10nm Tiger Lake models later this year.

Meanwhile, AMD's desktop CPU sales declined compared to the previous quarter, but increased year over year. Sales of more expensive models also led to improved average selling prices (ASPs). AMD's discrete GPU sales and ASPs also declined, which was partially offset by increased mobile graphics sales (up double-digits).

AMD's data center EPYC sales set a quarterly record and doubled year-over-year. The company also said it has reached its goal for a double-digit percentage of the server CPU market. However, while AMD has eclipsed that number, the company doesn't include several large segments in its accounting of server share, instead focusing solely on single- and dual-socket servers. AMD's data center GPU sales also declined on the quarter, which the company hopes will improve as its CDNA 2 graphics accelerators arrive later in the year.

Looking forward to the remainder of the year, AMD predicts that it will continue to grow share in the Desktop PC and notebook markets and guided for a