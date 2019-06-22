AMD EPYC Rome Considerably Cheaper Than Intel Cascade Lake Xeon: Belgian Retailer Listing

(Image credit: Amazon)

2Compute, the Belgian retailer who previously listed the specifications for AMD's EPYC Rome processors, has listed the core-heavy chips on the company's E-commerce store.

It's been known for a while now that AMD's EPYC Rome chips will come with as many as 64 cores while Intel is stuck at a maximum of 56 cores with the Xeon Platinum 9282. AMD is expected to launch its EPYC Rome army to battle Intel's Cascade Lake Xeon processors in the enterprise territory before the end of the year. It now seems that AMD not only plans to deliver more cores than Intel but wants to offer them at a considerably lower cost.

Belgium has a 21% VAT (value-added tax) rate. Therefore, we're using the pre-VAT price for comparison. Since the EPYC Rome chips aren't out yet, it's important to take 2Compute's listing with a heap of salt as the prices could be placeholders.

64-Core EPYC Rome Versus 56-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP Pricing EPYC 7742 64 128 3.40 GHz 256MB 225W $7,738.27 EPYC 7702 64 128 3.35 GHz 256MB 200W $7,184.42 EPYC 7702P 64 128 3.35 GHz 256MB 200W $4,932.34 Xeon Platinum 9282 56 112 3.80 GHz 77MB 400W ?

*Data in chart not confirmed

The EPYC 7742, 7702 and 7702P are the highest performing 64-core EPYC parts for this generation. According to the listing, the EPYC 7742 costs around $7,700. The EPYC 7702, which comes with a slightly lower boost clock, goes for $7,000 while the single-socket version sells for as low as $5,000. Although we know the Xeon Platinum 9282 exists, we have yet to see the pricing for the processor: The Xeon Platinum 9282 isn't available on its own, you can only purchase it as a part of the Intel Server System S9200WK.

48-Core EPYC Rome Versus 48-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP Pricing EPYC 7642 48 96 3.40 GHz 256MB 225W $5,319.99 EPYC 7552 48 96 3.35 GHz 192MB 200W $4,486.77 EPYC 7542 48 96 3.40 GHz 192MB 225W $3,793.31 Xeon Platinum 9242 48 96 3.80 GHz 71.5MB 350W ?

*Data in chart not confirmed

Both Intel and AMD offer 48-core chips in their enterprise portfolio. The retailer lists the EPYC 7642 for $5,300 while the EPYC 7552 and 7542 carry $4,500 and $3,800 price tags, respectively. Once again, Intel reportedly sells the Xeon Platinum 9242 with the Server System S9200WK package, so price is unknown for now.

32-Core EPYC Rome Versus 28-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP Pricing EPYC 7502 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W $2,908.03 EPYC 7502P 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W $2,573.92 EPYC 7452 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 155W $2,268.42 Xeon Platinum 8280 28 56 4.00 GHz 38.5MB 205W $10,000 Xeon Platinum 8276 28 56 4.00 GHz 38.5MB 165W $8,719 Xeon Platinum 8270 26 52 4.00 GHz 35.75MB 205W $7,405

*Data in chart not confirmed

AMD is the only chipmaker offering 32-core models for this segment. The EPYC 7502 and 7502P are listed at $2,900 and $2,500, respectively, and the 7452 is $2,200. The recommended customer pricing for the Xeon Platinum 8280 and 8276 is $10,000 and $8,719, respectively. The two aforementioned parts are the base models as Intel also offers the "M" and "L" variants with extended memory support for a heavy premium. Even the 26-core Xeon Platinum 8270, which sells for $7,405, is substantially more expensive than AMD's 32-core parts.

24-Core EPYC Rome Versus 24-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP Pricing EPYC 7402 24 48 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W $2,001.76 EPYC 7402P 24 48 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W $1,401.57 EPYC 7352 24 48 3.20 GHz 128MB 155W $1,513.03 Xeon Platinum 8268 24 48 3.90 GHz 35.75MB 205W $6,302 Xeon Platinum 8260 24 48 3.90 GHz 35.75MB 165W $4,702 Xeon Gold 6252 24 48 3.70 GHz 35.75MB 150W $3,655

*Data in chart not confirmed

AMD's 24-core SKUs include the EPYC 7402, 7402P, and 7352 that are listed for $2,000, $1,400, and $1,500, respectively. Intel, on the other hand, has the Xeon Platinum 8268, 8260 and Xeon Gold 6252. The pair of Platinum 8268 and 8260 chips go for $6,300 and $4,700, respectively, while the Xeon Gold 6252 retails for $3,600.

Other EPYC Rome Offerings

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP Pricing EPYC 7302 16 32 3.30 GHz 128MB 155W $1,097.66 EPYC 7302P 16 32 3.30 GHz 128MB 155W $928.18 EPYC 7282 16 32 3.20 GHz 64MB 120W $732.64 EPYC 7272 12 24 3.20 GHz 64MB 120W $705.26 EPYC 7262 8 16 3.40 GHz 64MB 155W $649.59 EPYC 7252 8 16 3.20 GHz 32MB 120W $538.03 EPYC 7252P 8 16 3.20 GHz 64MB 120W $509.63

*Data in chart not confirmed

According to the listings, the entry-level, octa-core processors cost anywhere from $500 to $650. The sole 12-core EPYC part is listed at roughly $700. When it comes to the 16-core models, you can expect pricing to be around $730 to $1,100, depending on the SKU.

By now, it's apparent that EPYC Rome processors could have a lot to offer. They have significantly higher core counts, more cache and lower TDP (thermal design power) ratings as opposed to their Intel rivals. If 2Compute's listing is accurate, EPYC Rome chips will be priced very aggressively as well. It'll be interesting to see whether it'll be enough to convert enterprise consumers over to the Red Team.