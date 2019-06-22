Trending

AMD EPYC Rome Considerably Cheaper Than Intel Cascade Lake Xeon: Belgian Retailer Listing

(Image credit: Amazon)

2Compute, the Belgian retailer who previously listed the specifications for AMD's EPYC Rome processors, has listed the core-heavy chips on the company's E-commerce store.

It's been known for a while now that AMD's EPYC Rome chips will come with as many as 64 cores while Intel is stuck at a maximum of 56 cores with the Xeon Platinum 9282. AMD is expected to launch its EPYC Rome army to battle Intel's Cascade Lake Xeon processors in the enterprise territory before the end of the year. It now seems that AMD not only plans to deliver more cores than Intel but wants to offer them at a considerably lower cost.

Belgium has a 21% VAT (value-added tax) rate. Therefore, we're using the pre-VAT price for comparison. Since the EPYC Rome chips aren't out yet, it's important to take 2Compute's listing with a heap of salt as the prices could be placeholders.

64-Core EPYC Rome Versus 56-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

ModelCoresThreadsBoost ClockCacheTDPPricing
EPYC 7742641283.40 GHz256MB225W$7,738.27
EPYC 7702641283.35 GHz256MB200W$7,184.42
EPYC 7702P641283.35 GHz256MB200W$4,932.34
Xeon Platinum 9282561123.80 GHz77MB400W?

*Data in chart not confirmed

The EPYC 7742, 7702 and 7702P are the highest performing 64-core EPYC parts for this generation. According to the listing, the EPYC 7742 costs around $7,700. The EPYC 7702, which comes with a slightly lower boost clock, goes for $7,000 while the single-socket version sells for as low as $5,000. Although we know the Xeon Platinum 9282 exists, we have yet to see the pricing for the processor: The Xeon Platinum 9282 isn't available on its own, you can only purchase it as a part of the Intel Server System S9200WK.

48-Core EPYC Rome Versus 48-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

ModelCoresThreadsBoost ClockCacheTDPPricing
EPYC 764248963.40 GHz256MB225W$5,319.99
EPYC 755248963.35 GHz192MB200W$4,486.77
EPYC 754248963.40 GHz192MB225W$3,793.31
Xeon Platinum 924248963.80 GHz71.5MB350W?

*Data in chart not confirmed

Both Intel and AMD offer 48-core chips in their enterprise portfolio. The retailer lists the EPYC 7642 for $5,300 while the EPYC 7552 and 7542 carry $4,500 and $3,800 price tags, respectively. Once again, Intel reportedly sells the Xeon Platinum 9242 with the Server System S9200WK package, so price is unknown for now.

32-Core EPYC Rome Versus 28-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

ModelCoresThreadsBoost ClockCacheTDPPricing
EPYC 750232643.35 GHz128MB180W$2,908.03
EPYC 7502P32643.35 GHz128MB180W$2,573.92
EPYC 745232643.35 GHz128MB155W$2,268.42
Xeon Platinum 828028564.00 GHz38.5MB205W$10,000
Xeon Platinum 827628564.00 GHz38.5MB165W$8,719
Xeon Platinum 827026524.00 GHz35.75MB205W$7,405

*Data in chart not confirmed

AMD is the only chipmaker offering 32-core models for this segment. The EPYC 7502 and 7502P are listed at $2,900 and $2,500, respectively, and the 7452 is $2,200. The recommended customer pricing for the Xeon Platinum 8280 and 8276 is $10,000 and $8,719, respectively. The two aforementioned parts are the base models as Intel also offers the "M" and "L" variants with extended memory support for a heavy premium. Even the 26-core Xeon Platinum 8270, which sells for $7,405, is substantially more expensive than AMD's 32-core parts.

24-Core EPYC Rome Versus 24-Core Cascade Lake Xeon Platinum

ModelCoresThreadsBoost ClockCacheTDPPricing
EPYC 740224483.35 GHz128MB180W$2,001.76
EPYC 7402P24483.35 GHz128MB180W$1,401.57
EPYC 735224483.20 GHz128MB155W$1,513.03
Xeon Platinum 826824483.90 GHz35.75MB205W$6,302
Xeon Platinum 826024483.90 GHz35.75MB165W$4,702
Xeon Gold 625224483.70 GHz35.75MB150W$3,655

*Data in chart not confirmed

AMD's 24-core SKUs include the EPYC 7402, 7402P, and 7352 that are listed for $2,000, $1,400, and $1,500, respectively. Intel, on the other hand, has the Xeon Platinum 8268, 8260 and Xeon Gold 6252. The pair of Platinum 8268 and 8260 chips go for $6,300 and $4,700, respectively, while the Xeon Gold 6252 retails for $3,600.

Other EPYC Rome Offerings

ModelCoresThreadsBoost ClockCacheTDPPricing
EPYC 730216323.30 GHz128MB155W$1,097.66
EPYC 7302P16323.30 GHz128MB155W$928.18
EPYC 728216323.20 GHz64MB120W$732.64
EPYC 727212243.20 GHz64MB120W$705.26
EPYC 72628163.40 GHz64MB155W$649.59
EPYC 72528163.20 GHz32MB120W$538.03
EPYC 7252P8163.20 GHz64MB120W$509.63

*Data in chart not confirmed

According to the listings, the entry-level, octa-core processors cost anywhere from $500 to $650. The sole 12-core EPYC part is listed at roughly $700. When it comes to the 16-core models, you can expect pricing to be around $730 to $1,100, depending on the SKU.

By now, it's apparent that EPYC Rome processors could have a lot to offer. They have significantly higher core counts, more cache and lower TDP (thermal design power) ratings as opposed to their Intel rivals. If 2Compute's listing is accurate, EPYC Rome chips will be priced very aggressively as well. It'll be interesting to see whether it'll be enough to convert enterprise consumers over to the Red Team.

  • TCA_ChinChin 22 June 2019 17:26
    Putting the in cents for the Epyc processors is kind of misleading. It made me think for a second, until I really examined things that the Epyc series were an order of magnitude more expensive than they were. A person that if familiar with server processors pricing and how AMD and Intel usually have their prices, but one not paying attention and/or not familiar with the market could be mislead. Also it really just hurts my OCD that the chart significant figures are so messed up with certain graphs having decimals and others not and even mixup within the same graphs. Might just be me but felt like pointing that out.
  • hamoo 23 June 2019 13:34
    i'm not even sure what this article is about; there isn't anything about an epyc 7272 on amds website, nor is there anything about a 7252 or 7252p. however, there is information on epyc 7251, and, you can actually purchase a 7251 on newegg.com
    this article provides no useful information, since the products that it is reviewing are all hypothetical, and not available on the market
