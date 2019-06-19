AMD EPYC Rome Specs Leak: From 8 Cores Up to 64 Cores

(Image credit: Amazon)

A recent Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) listing has seemingly revealed AMD's entire next-generation EPYC, codenamed Rome, processor lineup with core counts and TDP (thermal design power). Belgian retailer 2Compute has listed the boost clocks and cache size for the enterprise-level chips, which are slated to hit the market before the end of 2019.

The EPYC Rome parts feature AMD's latest Zen 2 processor microarchitecture. Taiwanese foundry TSMC produces the multi-core monsters for AMD under the 7nm manufacturing process. The new chips will be marketed under the EPYC 7000-series. Unlike the first EPYC models that carry the EPYC 7001 branding, the second-generation processors will take the EPYC 7002 moniker. Once again, AMD will be using the "P" suffix to denote the models that are designed specifically for single-socket server configurations.

According to the EEC entry, AMD plans to offer a very diverse EYPC Rome product stack that includes entry-level octa-core models up to the flagship 64-core chips. The current listing has the EPYC Rome family at 19 members, but AMD could add more as necessary. The boost clocks for the chips are between 3.2 GHz and 3.4 GHz. Cache configurations start from 32MB and scale up to 256MB.

AMD EPYC Rome Specifications

Model Cores Threads Boost Clock Cache TDP EPYC 7742 64 128 3.4 GHz 256MB 225W EPYC 7702P 64 128 3.35 GHz 256MB 200W EPYC 7702 64 128 3.35 GHz 256MB 200W EPYC 7642 48 96 3.4 GHz 256MB 225W EPYC 7552 48 96 3.35 GHz 192MB 200W EPYC 7542 48 96 3.4 GHz 128MB 225W EPYC 7502P 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W EPYC 7502 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W EPYC 7452 32 64 3.35 GHz 128MB 155W EPYC 7402P 24 48 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W EPYC 7402 24 48 3.35 GHz 128MB 180W EPYC 7352 24 48 3.2 GHz 128MB 155W EPYC 7302P 16 32 3.3 GHz 128MB 155W EPYC 7302 16 32 3.3 GHz 128MB 155W EPYC 7282 16 32 3.2 GHz 64MB 120W EPYC 7272 12 24 3.2 GHz 64MB 120W EPYC 7262 8 16 3.4 GHz 64MB 155W EPYC 7252P 8 16 3.2 GHz 32MB 120W EPYC 7252 8 16 3.2 GHz 64MB 120W

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

The EPYC 7252, 7252P and 7262 are at the bottom of the spectrum with eight cores, 16 threads and a TDP that ranges from 120W to 150W. The EPYC 7272 is the only 12-core, 24-thread model listed.

The EPYC 7282, 7203 and 7302P models are said to have 16 cores, 32 threads and a TDP that starts from 120W to 155W. On the other hand, the EPYC 7353, 7402 and 7402P feature 24 cores and 48 threads, while the EPYC 7353, 7402 and 7402P are listed with 32 cores and 48 threads. Both the 24-core and 32-core models have TDPs that span from 155W to 180W.

As we approach the top of the pyramid, we find the EPYC 7542, 7552 and 7642 with 48 cores and 96 threads. The added cores also bring higher TDP ratings, between 200W and 225W.

For this generation, the EPYC 7702, 7702P and 7742 will carry the flagship title. The trio is reportedly equipped with 64 cores and 128 threads of processing power.

From a specs standpoint, AMD's upcoming EYPC Rome processors already look very convincing. If the performance is there and the chips are priced competitively, AMD should have no problems taking on Intel's Cascade Lake Xeon CPUs.