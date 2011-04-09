First Shots of AMD Llano, Socket FM1 in the Wild

Earlier this week, we learned that AMD was shipping finished Llano APU products to its OEM partners. They're not moving out in retail boxed form yet, as OEMs get the first crack to make machines around them.

"When we say we are shipping production units of any part for the first time, the next question I inevitably get asked is how does AMD define 'production'?" wrote Phil Hughes, Senior PR Manager at AMD. "When we talk about production here at AMD, it refers to the units that will ultimately be in the systems that our OEM partners will ship to retailers or end-customers."

Hughes added that customers should expect to see product within the next few months.

These quad-core parts are AMD's answer to the more performance-oriented desktop crowd, and it seems that at least one person out there managed to get their hands on an engineering sample.

The pictures you see here were found on a Chinese site. For those who were wondering what kind of socket that Llano would use, it appears that it'll be FM1.