AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.1 Preps For 'Prey'

AMD released Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.1 to prepare for Prey, the new sci-fi shooter from Arkane Studios, and improve compatibility with other games. The new driver also includes some bug fixes that should prove useful no matter what games you're playing.

The new driver offers a 4.7% performance increase to Prey, AMD said, as measured on an RX 580 8GB graphics card updated from the 17.4.4 driver to the 17.5.1 release. It also adds multi-GPU profile support for the game. Nvidia released a similar Game Ready Driver earlier this week, so you should be able to get the best performance in the Bethesda-published FPS no matter whose graphics cards you've decided to slot into your system.

You can learn more about Prey by checking out our hands-on impressions based on the roughly three hours we spent with the game. Or, if you're more interested in live gameplay, keep an eye out for our stream of the game. Bethesda also released a launch trailer earlier this week, just in case you're curious about the rebooted franchise but don't want to run the risk of having any of the gameplay or story elements spoiled for you.

As far as the other improvements in 17.5.1 go, here's AMD's full list of fixed issues:

Fixed an issue that may sometimes cause the error message “1603” during install.Radeon Settings may sometimes fail to update through the auto Radeon Software update feature.Forza Horizon may experience minor graphics corruption in some game maps.Sid Meier's Civilization VI may experience an application crash when using Hybrid Graphics system configurations and windowed game mode.Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.Added switchable graphics support for Unigine Superposition for XConnect and Hybrid Graphics.

And here's the list of known issues:

The Display feature in Radeon Settings "GPU Scaling" may not function for some games.Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

You can check out the full release notes and download the new driver from AMD's website. Prey is available now from the Bethesda Store, Steam, and other digital and physical retailers.