Details About European Ryzen 5000 Pricing Surface

We might know the MSRP pricing of the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs in the US, but that doesn't tell us much about European pricing. Typically, the prices numerically translate one-to-one (ie. Something that costs $100 excluding tax costs €100 including tax), but that isn't always the case.

Meanwhile, a Danish retailer called Proshop has listed four Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with their details and prices on the German webshop. At first, we, along with a handful of other publications thought these were just placeholders, but the clever investigative work of ComputerBase confirms that these are in fact real prices.

So let's dig into the numbers.

Cores/Threads US MSRP Proshop EU Price Difference AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 $799 €819 + 19.9% AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 $549 €549 + 17.0% AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 $449 €449 + 17.0% AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 $299 €309 + 20.9%

The thing to note is that the Proshop prices, per EU law, include the VAT (Value Added Tax) in the purchase price, which in Germany is set at 19%. Do the math on that, and you'll realize that the before-tax prices of the 5800X and 5900X parts in Europe are actually a hair cheaper than in the US, though the 5600X and 5950X are tad more expensive.

Consumers also have better protection for their goods, with the EU mandating a 14-day 'preview period' on all online goods orders and a mandatory minimum 2-year warranty period, offered by the seller.

Still, these prices are a steep increase over the Ryzen 3000-series parts, which by now have come down from their original MSRPs. Currently, these Ryzen 5000 prices are about 20% higher than the respective 3000 series parts, which is in-line with AMD's claims of increased performance.

The chips from Proshop are expected to ship out on the 5th of November, though Proshop was unable to tell Computerbase about availability on launch.

Another thing to note is that the prices may also fluctuate on launch, depending on how well AMD is able to cope with demand.