AMD Stock Surges as EPYC CPUs Land in Facebook, Microsoft Servers

AMD stock rose by 11.2% today as Facebook announced the use of AMD-based EPYC processors in its data centers. With the inclusion of Facebook, AMD now supplies numerous top companies with large data centers, giving it additional ammunition to fight Intel for market share.

On top of this, Microsoft will use EYPC processors in its Azure cloud service, with AMD making a custom SKU specifically for Microsoft with extra memory.

All of this combined has allowed AMD's stock to rise by over 75% in the past six months and we suspect it'll continue to climb if AMD can gain more market share over Intel in the server space.

The CPU manufacturer just announced its new Milan-X EPYC CPUs that will be equipped with 765MB of L3 cache, thanks to the introduction of V-Cache. According to AMD, the performance of the new Milan-X is expected to be around 66% faster than the current Milan chips in server biased workloads such as Synopsys VCS, This is a huge leap in CPU performance for any company that can take advantage of all that L3 cache.

AMD also released an official Zen 4 roadmap update today, with the announcement of a new 96-core EPYC codenamed "Genoa" that will be coming next year. Genoa will run on the brand new Zen 4 architecture that will utilize TSMC's new 5nm process node, and integrate new standards such as DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5.0.

For 2023, AMD is upping the bar even further with a 128-core EPYC chip codenamed "Bergamo". These chips will be designed for high-performance cloud computing running on what AMD calls "Zen 4 C" cores.

AMD is poised to grab even more market share in the server, enterprise, and cloud sectors over the upcoming few years. It'll be exciting to see how many more companies are willing to select AMD over Intel for their needs.