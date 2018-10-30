A12X Bionic Processor Debuts in Apple's New iPad Pros

At an event today in Brooklyn, Apple took the wraps after its A12X Bionic processor, which will be in its new iPad Pro. It’s a more powerful version of the existing A12.
Like the A12 in the iPhone, it's built on 7nm technology. It has more than 10 billion transistors. The SoC has an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Single core performance is up 35 percent from past iPad Pros, and multi-core performance is up 90 percent. The graphics, the company said, are 1,000 times faster. It compared the graphics performance to that of the Xbox One S.
Apple went bold and said the iPad Pro is faster than 92 percent of mobile computers, including any Intel Core i7 processors.
The A12X puts the first neural engine ever in an iPad, so it's ready for Core ML tasks. A new storage controller enables up to 1TB of storage capacity. The A12X also allows for a USB Type-C, so the iPad Pro won't use a Lightning connector. Additionally, it enables the reflections and tracking necessary for augmented reality apps.
The new iPad Pros come in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes with minimal bezels, FaceID and no home button. It will launch on November 7, starting at $799 for the 11-inch and $999 for the 12.9-inch model.
So it only a matter of time and rewriting all the existing code.
Intel CPUs use the x86 architecture, while the A12X is ARM-based.
ARM is a RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer) architecture, while x86 is CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computer). They're fundamentally different.
If Apple switched from Intel to the A12X, they'd have to rewrite macOS for ARM, and all app developers would have to recompile, retest, and rerelease their apps too. Also, people might no longer be able to run Windows on their Mac. Alternatively, they'd have to provide a x86->ARM compiler to make sure old apps can still run, though the performance would definitely suffer from that.
Considering Apple already *did* rewrite Mac OSX once, when they transitioned from PowerPC to Intel CPUs, they probably don't want to do it again.
I assume their power hungry cores are above 25W, even then, the CPUs aren't MUCH Faster as they need to scale. I know 7nm is helping, BUT believe, 7nms are not that great...
Not only did Apple change the Mac's CPU ISA twice, but they effectively did it again, after buying NeXT Computer. Next still had 68k-based hardware, even after Apple was already on PPC. So, that means NeXT had to port their kernel to PPC, in order to use it as the basis for Mac OS X.
Apple no doubt has tons of code that already cross compiles between ARM and x86. I actually don't think it would be a terribly big deal for them to switch. They're probably just waiting until they can offer a truly competitive desktop solution, so they don't have half of their computers still on x86.
And BTW, do you have any idea how many CPU architectures Linux supports? Simply supporting a new CPU ISA doesn't mean you have to rewrite your entire OS, assuming it was properly designed from the outset.
While Mac OS X isn't Linux, it is BSD-based (a distant relative).
