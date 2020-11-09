Argon ONE Release Raspberry Pi 4 SATA SSD Expansion Board

The Argon ONE M.2 is a great case for your Raspberry Pi 4. It provides great cooling, SATA SSD storage and access to the GPIO. But what if you already own the original Argon ONE case for the Raspberry Pi 4? As listed on UK Pi reseller Pimoroni’s website and confirmed on the official Argon40 site, the Argon ONE M.2 Expansion Board is an upgrade part which provides an M.2 SATA SSD slot for your Argon ONE for just $20.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Argon40) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Argon40) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Argon40)

As we noted in our review of the Argon One M.2, the Argon ONE and the M.2 are identical, save for a plastic “riser” in which a custom PCB is used to slot any size of M.2 SATA SSD. Connection to the Raspberry Pi 4 is made using a USB 3 connector that joins the SSD PCB to a spare USB 3 port on the Pi 4.

The Argon ONE M.2 is a great all round case, With active and passive cooling options it keeps the Raspberry Pi 4 cool even under heavy loads. It looks great, and keeps all of the wires out of the way by routing them to the rear of the case. In the Argon ONE M.2 we have cheap, fast and reliable storage for our Raspberry PI 4.

For $20 this is an essential upgrade for those who already own an Argon ONE, the benefits of fast and reliable SSD drives are plentiful and this add on is a simple and neat means in which to add that benefit.