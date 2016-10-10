ASRock Intros Five Apollo Lake Motherboards With Passive Cooling

ASRock announced five new motherboards with embedded Apollo Lake SoCs, all of which use passive cooling to keep your system completely silent.

Intel’s manufactures its Apollo Lake SoCs on its 14nm tri-gate process with the new Goldmont microarchitecture. Compared to the preceding Braswell SoCs, Apollo Lake desktop SoCs have a higher 10W TDP that should help them maintain boost frequencies for longer periods of time. Apollo Lake also has an updated Gen9 graphics core based on Skylake’s iGPU.

Asrock Super Alloy J2405-ITX

As we mentioned above, ASRock uses passive cooling with all of the SoCs. The cooling solution should be sufficient for these low-power processors, but it may limit performance somewhat as the CPU will throttle once it reaches a certain temperature.

Although Apollo Lake supports DDR4 memory, ASRock opted to use DDR3 RAM on all five of its motherboards. This won’t affect CPU performance much, but it will hamper the performance of the iGPU somewhat.

Asrock Super Alloy J3455M

ASRock designed three of the motherboards around the mini-ITX form factor and used SO-DIMM RAM to conserve space.

The fastest of these new boards is the ASRock Super Alloy J4205-ITX, which uses the Pentium J4205 SoC. The J4205 is clocked slightly higher than other Apollo Lake SKUs and has a beefier iGPU with more EUs.

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.