Asrock Launches Mini-ITX X299 Motherboard

By

Asrock announced a mini-ITX motherboard based on Intel’s Z299 chipset. Those of you who have been chomping at the bit to build an ultra powerful PC with an itty-bitty footprint will most definitely be interested in this motherboard announcement.

The Asrock X299E-ITX/ac has all the go-fast goodies you’ve come to expect from an Intel X299 powered motherboard, including support for Intel's latest Core X-Series LGA 2066 processors and quad-channel memory support up to 4,000+ OC. Upon closer inspection, notice that the company was able to uniquely position the motherboard's DDR4 memory slots by using SODIMM slots instead of standard full-size 288-pin memory modules.

This 10-layer PCB motherboard also features a steel-reinforced PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot, triple PCIe Gen3 x4 Ultra M.2 slots, dual USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-A + Type-C), 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi, and a digital PWM design.

Other features include premium 60A power chokes, Nichicon 12K black capacitors, aluminum alloy heatsinks, and matte black PCB. Asrock's full HD UEFI features include EZ Mode, My Favorites, Instant Flash, Internet Flash, and Easy RAID Installer, to name a few. Asrock also includes its proprietary A-Tuning, RGB LED, and XFast LAN software.

The icing on this mini-ITX motherboard’s cake is Asrock's collaboration with Bitspower to develop an optional full-cover water cooling block designed specifically for the X299E-ITX/ac. According to the company, this water block is able to dissipate heat for both CPU and MOSFETs up to 300W.

Although no details on pricing and availability were made available at the time of press, we did find this motherboard listed on Newegg for $400, although it's currently listed as “out of stock.”

Asrock X299E-ITX/ac
ChipsetIntel X299
SizeMini-ITX
Memory4 x DDR4 SODIMMs up to 4,000 (OC)
PCI-E Slots1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16
M.23
SATA6 x SATA 6Gbps
LANDual Intel GbE LAN
WirelessIntel 802.11ac WiFi Module 8265
AudioRealtek ALC1220 codecHigh Definition Audio2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
USBASRock USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A Port (10 Gb/s)ASRock USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C Port (10 Gb/s)6 USB 3.1 Gen1 (2 Front, 4 Rear)
  • Vatharian 17 October 2017 09:26
    Pfft, mini-ITX? I won't be impressed, until they give us mini-STX! Ok, joking, that's seriously impressive. I keep thinking, that ASRock engineers are so soft - 'You can't do this! It's impossible!' - 'Yo, hold my beeer, and watch this'. To add insult to injury, this board features full possible I/O.
  • knowom 17 October 2017 10:20
    This would be so much more interesting if they did this for x399 ThreadRipper with the x16PCIe slot and the backside of the motherboard could have like 4 to 8 M.2 slots which could be raided.
  • iamprateek 17 October 2017 11:38
    Are the m.2 slots connected to the CPU PCie lanes?
  • jmwestfahl 17 October 2017 12:58
    >> Are the m.2 slots connected to the CPU PCie lanes?

    The 2 slots on the back of the PCB are connected to CPU lanes, the 1 slot on the riser card on the front is connected to PCH lanes.
  • Vatharian 17 October 2017 13:26
    20280816 said:
    This would be so much more interesting if they did this for x399 ThreadRipper with the x16PCIe slot and the backside of the motherboard could have like 4 to 8 M.2 slots which could be raided.

    There is no physical space for >3 M.2 slots. they cannot be put under CPU socket and RAM, and shouldn't be put under PCI-Express slot (at least not if it is to be usable slot). This limits real estate. Even as it is, mini-ITX is already cramped. Most of the interfaces are on the daighterboards. There is no way around this.

    And to boot, TR4 socket is much larger than 20xx, less hardware is stacked (loike chipset doesn't have LAN phy onboard, it's separate chip), so it is unlikely, that they will hit TR4-equiped mini-ITX motherboard, that will be of decent quality.
  • thundervore 17 October 2017 15:07
    WOW!!

    I'm impressed. Its like they understood what the customer wanted and made it.

    This is what we need, tiny boards that can compete with the monster ATX boards because most people will only grab 1 GPU and a mid level CPU. I'm loving this!
  • koga73 17 October 2017 16:03
    I've never really been a fan of ASRock but gotta say I'm impressed by this board. Love the steel reenforced PCIe and 3x M.2?! I don't love the SODIMM but understand why they went with it and it's something I could live with. Overall seems like a great board!
  • thefiend1 17 October 2017 20:35
    Im in the market for an x299 mitx board - but $399 though :(
  • blacksun 18 October 2017 07:13
    I think ASRock's engineers are better than others.
  • Kunra Zether 23 October 2017 00:14
    I'll give them props for fitting 4 slots on a mini board but I don't see the need from a gamers perspective two is more then enough. I am currently using their mini itx z170 fatality board and I don't think I will be buying another product from them. Got it in and the Bluetooth never worked right and the Wi-Fi antina was broken out the box unfortunately I didn't notice until I had everything installed and running. Got a hold of their customer service and told me to return it to the retailer. Who feels like waiting for that and having to disassemble and reassemble once it does get back to you. I didn't use Wi-Fi anyways and I bought one of thoughs Bluetooth usbs instead.
