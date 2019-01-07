Asus Announces The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Asus has done its magic once again and given Nvidia's flagship Turing-based GeForce graphics card the exclusive Everything's Included Matrix treatment. Today Asus lifted the wraps off its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and it just looks awesome.

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti debuts with Infinity Loop, Asus' latest innovation for graphics cards. Infinity Loop is basically an all-in-one (AIO) closed-loop cooling system that resides under the graphics card's shroud. Nevertheless, the Matrix RTX 2080 Ti still relies on active cooling as there are three Axial-tech fans onboard. Asus claims that its Infinity Loop technology beats rival hybrid designs with 120mm radiators and even trades blows with 240mm radiators.

(Image credit: Asus)

However, one of the compromises of implementing the Infinity Loop cooling solution is the space required to fit the integrated pump, tubing, and radiator into the graphics card itself. On top of that, Asus developed a monstrous heatsink to cool both the graphics card's die and GDDR6 memory chips. As a result, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is a beefy graphics card that occupies up to three PCI slots. As usual, there is also Aura Sync RGB lighting on the shroud and metallic backplate.

According to Asus, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's custom circuit board is identical the ROG Strix models. Thanks to this implementation, the Taiwanese graphics card manufacturer can bin and fine-tune each sample so ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards are guaranteed to hit the advertised speeds out of the box.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Specifications

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU102) Turing (TU102) CUDA Cores 4352 4352 Peak FP32 Compute 15.7 TFLOPS 14.2 TFLOPS Tensor Cores 544 544 RT Cores 68 68 Texture Units 272 272 Base Clock Rate 1350 MHz 1350 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1815 MHz 1635 MHz Memory Capacity 11GB GDDR6 11GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 14.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 352-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 651 GB/s 616 GB/s ROPs 88 88 L2 Cache 5.5MB 5.5MB TDP 300W 260W Transistor Count 18.6 billion 18.6 billion Die Size 754 mm² 754 mm² SLI Support Yes (x8 NVLink, x2) Yes (x8 NVLink, x2)

As per Nvidia's specification, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti clocks in at 1,350MHz. However, the graphics card has two modes of operation. The more conservative Gaming mode limits the boost clock to 1,800MHz, while the OC Mode boosts to 1,815MHz, which is 180MHz faster than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition that's rated for 1,635MHz. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's memory is also overclocked to 1,850MHz (14,800MHz effective) as opposed to 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) on the Founders Edition.

(Image credit: Asus)

Much like the Founders Edition, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti sports two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. However, it does differ from Nvidia's configuration in terms of video outputs. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti comes equipped with two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. And, of course, the USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink is also present.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Availability and Pricing

Asus didn't reveal the price tag for the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. However, we don't expect the graphics card to cost less than $1500. The first shipment of ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card is expected to be delivered this month so we won't have to wait long to find out pricing.