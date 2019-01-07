Trending

Asus Announces The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

By

Asus has done its magic once again and given Nvidia's flagship Turing-based GeForce graphics card the exclusive Everything's Included Matrix treatment. Today Asus lifted the wraps off its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and it just looks awesome.

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti debuts with Infinity Loop, Asus' latest innovation for graphics cards. Infinity Loop is basically an all-in-one (AIO) closed-loop cooling system that resides under the graphics card's shroud. Nevertheless, the Matrix RTX 2080 Ti still relies on active cooling as there are three Axial-tech fans onboard. Asus claims that its Infinity Loop technology beats rival hybrid designs with 120mm radiators and even trades blows with 240mm radiators.

(Image credit: Asus)

However, one of the compromises of implementing the Infinity Loop cooling solution is the space required to fit the integrated pump, tubing, and radiator into the graphics card itself. On top of that, Asus developed a monstrous heatsink to cool both the graphics card's die and GDDR6 memory chips. As a result, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is a beefy graphics card that occupies up to three PCI slots. As usual, there is also Aura Sync RGB lighting on the shroud and metallic backplate.

According to Asus, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's custom circuit board is identical the ROG Strix models. Thanks to this implementation, the Taiwanese graphics card manufacturer can bin and fine-tune each sample so ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards are guaranteed to hit the advertised speeds out of the box.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Specifications

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 TiGeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE
Architecture (GPU)Turing (TU102)Turing (TU102)
CUDA Cores43524352
Peak FP32 Compute15.7 TFLOPS14.2 TFLOPS
Tensor Cores544544
RT Cores6868
Texture Units272272
Base Clock Rate1350 MHz1350 MHz
GPU Boost Rate1815 MHz1635 MHz
Memory Capacity11GB GDDR611GB GDDR6
Memory Clock14.8 Gbps14 Gbps
Memory Bus352-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth651 GB/s616 GB/s
ROPs8888
L2 Cache5.5MB5.5MB
TDP300W260W
Transistor Count18.6 billion18.6 billion
Die Size754 mm²754 mm²
SLI SupportYes (x8 NVLink, x2)Yes (x8 NVLink, x2)

As per Nvidia's specification, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti clocks in at 1,350MHz. However, the graphics card has two modes of operation. The more conservative Gaming mode limits the boost clock to 1,800MHz, while the OC Mode boosts to 1,815MHz, which is 180MHz faster than Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition that's rated for 1,635MHz. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti's memory is also overclocked to 1,850MHz (14,800MHz effective) as opposed to 1,750MHz (14,000MHz effective) on the Founders Edition.

(Image credit: Asus)

Much like the Founders Edition, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti sports two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. However, it does differ from Nvidia's configuration in terms of video outputs. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti comes equipped with two HDMI 2.0b ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. And, of course, the USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink is also present.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Availability and Pricing

Asus didn't reveal the price tag for the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. However, we don't expect the graphics card to cost less than $1500. The first shipment of ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card is expected to be delivered this month so we won't have to wait long to find out pricing.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lucky_SLS 07 January 2019 13:53
    The ROG matrix, evga kingpin edition and msi lightning z, we should have a comparison and testing in the labs to find out the true king of the 2080ti...
    Reply
  • gushtericata 01 February 2019 15:50
    How much that will cost ?
    Reply
  • rodneynunez556 02 February 2019 16:41
    its feb where it at
    Reply