New Asus Router Pushing Wireless N Speed to the Max

Asus revealed the RT-N18U, a Wireless N single-band router capable of speeds up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. Typical routers only see a max of 450 Mbps, but thanks to the company's TurboQAM technology, this model boasts a speed boost of up to 33 percent.

According to the company, this router features an ARM Coretex-A9 processor clocked at 800 MHz, 128 MB of internal storage, and 256 MB of DDR3 RAM, all of which enables fast, responsive performance and multitasking. The router is even capable of up to 300,000 concurrent data sessions.

The RT-N18U is a Wireless N router by default, but the device can be configured as a range extender, meaning it will take the wireless signal offered by the network's existing router and transmit the stream to areas of the home or office that the router can't reach. The RT-N18U can also be configured as an access point and as a media bridge for wired-based devices.

The new router comes equipped with Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a hardware NAT acceleration engine. The company says that the throughput of the hardware NAT is between "two and five times faster than a traditional software-based NAT." There are also two USB ports: one USB 3.0 port mounted on the front, and a USB 2.0 port on the back.

The router also packs the company's AiRadar technology, an "intelligent combination of high-power amplification, RF tuning and universal beamforming." Thanks to this tech, wireless coverage is improved by up to 150 percent when compared to other Wireless N models on the market. This makes the router an ideal solution for multi-room usage, the company indicates.

The company also didn't provide a price, or when this router will be made available. If you're looking for a powerful single-band router solution, then keep your eyes locked on the company's website. Additional information about the company's wireless routers can be accessed here.