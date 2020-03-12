French Meta U Is a Passive NUC With Intel Whiskey Lake

French start-up Bleujour has listed its new Meta U PCs, which are compact, passively cooled Intel NUC units, as spotted by FanlessTech.

The Meta U's casing is milled out of a single big slab of aluminum and acts as the unit's heatsink for ultra-quiet operation. Without moving parts and with its low power-internals, these should be great systems for dusty environments.

Bleujour claims that the systems are easily upgradeable. By default, they come with a power connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two COM ports, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.1 ports and a single USB 2.0 port. There's also Wi-Fi connectivity.

A wide array of NUC Elements configurations are available, ranging from a dual-core Celeron setup all the way up to a quad-core Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake CPU paired with 8GB of DDR3 RAM. The CPU options are a bit interesting though, given that Intel has just started the discontinuation of the Whiskey Lake NUCs.

No word on U.S. pricing or availability, though Bleujour includes a 3-year warranty as standard.