Call of Duty: Modern Warfare System Requirements Unveiled

Activision has revealed the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it looks like it will run on a wide variety of hardware, as long as you have 175GB of free storage space.



That's a lot of space, but also serves as a recommendation for users who will be downloading post-launch extras.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Requirements Minimum Recommended Ray Tracing Competitive Ultra RTX OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1600 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 2070 Super or Radeon RX Vega Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super RAM 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 175GB 175GB 45GB 175GB 175GB

The minimum specs include an Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or GTX 1650 (or Radeon HD 7950 on the AMD side) graphics card.



The recommended specs, for running 60 frames per second (fps) at medium settings, bumps up to a Core i5-2500K or Ryzen R5 1600X paired with a GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX580.



There are also guidelines for ray tracing (interestingly, this lists just 45GB, so it's unclear if this is the size for the actual game or a typo) and RTX Ultra, as well as specs for competitive play with a gaming monitor boasting a high refresh rate.

Every single list requires DirectX 12 compatibility and the latest version of Windows 10 64-bit, as well as a broadband Internet connection.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out on October 25 on PC, as well as on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.