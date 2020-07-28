CES 2021 Goes Digital, Won’t be the Super-spreader Event We All Feared

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on our way of life, it's now CES's turn to give in and accept that it has to be online-only. Previously, the organizers have been adamant that the show would still go on, but it has become abundantly clear that chances are slim that the virus situation will subside by the time the calendar flips over to 2021.

Now, the CTA has announced that CES 2021 will be an online-only show.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic — and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences."

The details on what and how it will be executed remains to be figured out, but chances are it'll be left to the vendors to make the announcements at their own discretion.