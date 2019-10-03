Cooler Master Unveils ELV8 GPU Brace: Video Card Support, RGB too!

With graphics cards being as big as some are, and gravity being a constant in our universe, sometimes these dual and triple-slot cooling solutions on the GPUs cause the card to sag a bit. At first glance, it may just throw off the aesthetic, but after time this sagging can cause damage to the card or board with the extra weight pulling down on the PCIe slot. We've seen GPU struts in the past, which sit on the bottom of your case and support the GPU, but we haven't seen one with RGB LEDs yet. In comes the $25 Cooler Master ELV8 GPU brace (co-designed with Tantric Mods).

The ELV8 brace is designed to protect your graphics card and motherboard from bending or sagging over time and supporting the GPU. The company says the brace reduces stress by locking into the expansion slot of any case to support the video card from below.

The black bracket is made out of steel and is adjustable for use with most graphics card sizes. On the support is a plastic tool-free slider and hinge, which allows for horizontal and vertical adjustments to best fit almost any graphics card. The ELV8 takes up one expansion slot just below the GPU and measures in at 12 x 2 x 0.2 inches.

The ELV8 takes things to another level for GPU supports incorporating RGB illumination. The lighting takes the form of a single strip that runs most of the length of the device. The RGBs connect to the board via a 5V 3-pin addressable RGB and can be controlled through Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock RGB LED applications.

If you need (or simply want) additional GPU support and love that RGB bling, its arrived. The ELV8 universal graphics cardholder will be available for purchase on October 7th, 2019 for $24.99 on Newegg and Amazon. Image credit: Cooler Master