Core i5-10600 Pops Up In 3DMark: Small Clock Bump and Hyper-Threading

Tweeter Momomo_US has posted a screenshot of a 3DMark listing showing an Intel Core i5-10600 CPU in use, which tells us a few things about the specifications we can expect. Do note, of course, the information here is still likely from pre-production silicon, meaning the specifications could change before launch, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The chip wasn’t properly recognized by 3DMark, though that’s no surprise given that it isn’t out yet. What was visible is that it will have six CPU cores and 12 threads, meaning that the Core i5 is getting Hyper-Threading. Of course, give that it’s going to be a refreshed chip on an older, almost antiquated architecture, adding Hyper-Threading is the least we can expect at this point given the strong competition in the segment from AMD.

The base clock is listed as 3300 MHz, with a boost clock of 3314 MHz. Of course, that can’t be right, and the tweet was also followed up by user APISAK showing a screenshot with a turbo clock of 4689 MHz – a much more believable figure.

All things considered, though, these aren’t tremendous jumps from the last-gen product. Comparing it with the Intel Core i5-9600, it’s a 200 MHz jump in base frequency and a 100 MHz jump under boost, along with the addition of Hyper-Threading. The latter will probably make the biggest difference, though even then, this chip will in all likeliness merely be a mild bump so that Intel can say it has a new 10th-Gen Core i5, rather than a whole new product.

Only time will tell though, so before we judge too hard in anticipation, it's best to wait and see what’s really coming.