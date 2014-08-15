Corsair Reveals Vengeance LPX, Dominator Platinum DDR4 Memory

With the new Haswell-E CPUs and accompanying X99 motherboards around the corner, having DDR4 memory hit the market right now, too, is a lot keep one's head around. We've already seen memory from other vendors, but now Corsair is making an appearance with its Vengeance LPX and Dominator Platinum DDR4 memory.
The Vengeance LPX units are low-profile sticks with a height of only 31 mm. They come with 8-layer PCBs and an all-aluminum heatspreader, and they'll be available in black, white, blue, and red. This selection of colors will match the look of most of the X99 motherboards that will be on the market, with just a few exceptions.
The Dominator Platinum DIMMs are the company's high-end modules. They are built using a large, industrial-looking aluminum heatspreader, and they support user-swappable colored light pipes. They have been tested to meet the highest performance and stability standards.
Regarding specifications, both the Vengeance LPX and Dominator platinum series will be available in speeds of 2666 MHz, 2800 MHz, and 3000 MHz. They will run at 1.2 V, the upper limit at which DDR4 is supposed to operate. Available DIMM capacities will be 4 GB and 8 GB, and kits will be available with capacities of 8 GB (2x 4 GB), 16 GB (4x 4 GB), 32 GB (4x 8 GB) and 64 GB (8x 8 GB). No exact word on timings yet.
Availability is set for the end of August, although pricing remains TBA.
I'm pretty sure the only real bonus at the moment for DDR4 over DDR3 is the lower voltage making it much better for laptop and mobile devices and in the future allowing for much higher clock speeds on the Desktop variety. In theory you should be able to overclock it a lot higher since you won't hit the heat ceiling nearly as fast on the lower voltage as well, but you will have to ask someone more knowledgeable than I to verify that.
No. a hertz is a cycle per second while a T is a transfer per second. so 2666 MHz means 2666 X 10^6 cycle per second. So as much transfer as cycle.
DDR is double data rate SDRAM. Data is transferred on the raising and falling edge of the clock cycle. DDR3-1600 for instance has a clock rate of 800 MHz. DDR4 is the same, the transfer rate is twice the clock frequency. The numbers they are quoting are the transfer rate (MT/s), not the clock frequency (MHz).