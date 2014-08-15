Corsair Reveals Vengeance LPX, Dominator Platinum DDR4 Memory

With the new Haswell-E CPUs and accompanying X99 motherboards around the corner, having DDR4 memory hit the market right now, too, is a lot keep one's head around. We've already seen memory from other vendors, but now Corsair is making an appearance with its Vengeance LPX and Dominator Platinum DDR4 memory.

The Vengeance LPX units are low-profile sticks with a height of only 31 mm. They come with 8-layer PCBs and an all-aluminum heatspreader, and they'll be available in black, white, blue, and red. This selection of colors will match the look of most of the X99 motherboards that will be on the market, with just a few exceptions.

The Dominator Platinum DIMMs are the company's high-end modules. They are built using a large, industrial-looking aluminum heatspreader, and they support user-swappable colored light pipes. They have been tested to meet the highest performance and stability standards.

Regarding specifications, both the Vengeance LPX and Dominator platinum series will be available in speeds of 2666 MHz, 2800 MHz, and 3000 MHz. They will run at 1.2 V, the upper limit at which DDR4 is supposed to operate. Available DIMM capacities will be 4 GB and 8 GB, and kits will be available with capacities of 8 GB (2x 4 GB), 16 GB (4x 4 GB), 32 GB (4x 8 GB) and 64 GB (8x 8 GB). No exact word on timings yet.

Availability is set for the end of August, although pricing remains TBA.

