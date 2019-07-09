Trending

Corsair Says Its Memory Is Already AMD Ryzen 3000 Compatible

While companies like G.Skill set about creating new part numbers for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, Corsair reminds us that many of its modules are already compatible with AMD’s new 7nm processors. A quick view of its RAM lineup showed 12 of the 57 kits it lists as compatible.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The firm even posted a video extolling the virtues of its highest-data-rate DRAM, mentioning kits up to DDR4-4000 specifically within the AMD context. But there’s a catch: It doesn’t appear under the option of X570-compatible kits linked above. There’s a second catch: We couldn’t find a “page 2” of the search results, and narrowing our search to get a different 12 results simply returned the one or two kits that matched the queue from the first 12.

And there’s even a third catch: When using Corsair’s part identifier, all associated have a latency of at least one cycle for every 200 MHz data rate (such as DDR4-3200 C16). As its competitors announce better-spec kits, such as DDR4-3600 C14, we can only hope that the firm’s validation process will return some real gems in short order.

Edit July 12: Corsair has validated the following list of kit: The first number is the capacity, the last number CAS latency, and the next to last number the data rate. We still don't see DDR4-4000, but DDR4-3600 will be more-appropriate for most users since firmware automatically drops the memory controller to infinity fabric ratio when higher data rates are employed. 

CMK16GX4M1A2400C14
CMK16GX4M1A2400C16
CMK16GX4M1A2666C16
CMK16GX4M2B3200C16
CMK16GX4M2B3200C16R
CMK16GX4M2B3200C16W
CMK16GX4M2D3200C16
CMK16GX4M2Z2400C16
CMK16GX4M2Z2666C16
CMK16GX4M2Z3200C16
CMK32GX4M2A2400C14
CMK32GX4M2A2400C14R
CMK32GX4M2A2400C16
CMK32GX4M2A2666C16
CMK32GX4M2A2666C16R
CMK32GX4M2A2666C16W
CMK32GX4M2Z2400C16
CMK64GX4M4A2133C13
CMK64GX4M4A2133C13R
CMK64GX4M4A2400C14
CMK64GX4M4A2400C16
CMK64GX4M4A2666C16
CMK64GX4M4A2666C16W
CMK32GX4M2A2133C13
CMK32GX4M4Z3200C16
CMK16GX4M2Z2933C16
CMK32GX4M4Z2933C16
CMW16GX4M2A2666C16
CMW16GX4M2C3200C16
CMW16GX4M2A2666C16W
CMW16GX4M2C3200C16W
CMW16GX4M2Z2933C16
CMW32GX4M4Z2933C16
CMK16GX4M2Z3600C18
CMU16GX4M2Z2933C16
CMU32GX4M4Z2933C16
CMR32GX4M4Z2933C16
CMW16GX4M2C3200C14
CMW32GX4M4C3200C14
CMW64GX4M4A2666C16
CMW64GX4M4A2666C16W
CMW32GX4M2A2666C16
CMW32GX4M2A2666C16W
CMW32GX4M2Z2933C16
CMW64GX4M4Z2933C16
CMT16GX4M2C3200C16
CMT32GX4M4C3200C14
CMT32GX4M2C3200C16
CMT32GX4M4C3200C16
CMT16GX4M2C3200C14
CMT64GX4M4C3200C16
CMT16GX4M2Z3200C16
CMT32GX4M4Z3200C16
CMK32GX4M4D3600C18
CMK16GX4M2D3600C18
CMW32GX4M4Z3200C16
CMK32GX4M2E3200C16
CMK16GX4M2E3200C16
CMK32GX4M2Z3200C16
CMW32GX4M2Z3200C16
CMW16GX4M2Z3600C18
CMW32GX4M4D3600C18
CMW16GX4M2D3600C18
CMK64GX4M2A2400C16
CMK64GX4M2A2666C16
CMK32GX4M1A2400C16
CMK32GX4M1A2666C16
CMK128GX4M4A2400C16
CMK128GX4M4A2666C16
