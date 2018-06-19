Trending

Meet Corsair's New SF Platinum And Vengeance PSUs

During Computex 2018 we met with Corsair's new PSU PM, Mitch Podlaha, who showed off the two new PSU lines revealed during the show.

The first of Corsair's new PSU lines is the SF Platinum, which consists of two units with similar capacities, 600W and 450W, with the existing SF line. The OEM is Great Wall and the major differences between the new and previous SF models are spotted on the SFX-to-ATX bracket, which is now provided instead of being a separate purchase, as well as the Type-4 and individually sleeved cables of the SF Platinum models.

The SF Platinum units have also been certified by Cybenetics. The SF450 Platinum has an ETA-A+ efficiency rating, which is normally achieved by 80 PLUS Titanium units only (and not all of them), while the SF600 Platinum is ETA-A rated. In the noise output section, both units are rated as LAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A]), which means they are very quiet, especially if we take into account their compact form factor.

The second new PSU line from Corsair is the new semi-modular Vengeance, which will now be available worldwide instead of being exclusive to the German market. The new Vengeance units come in two flavors with 750W and 650W capacities, and the OEM is HEC/Compucase. They exclusively use Japanese capacitors, the warranty covers a five-year period, and there is a semi-passive mode as well as a multi +12V mode.

Finally, compared to previous Vengeance models the efficiency rating has been upgraded to 80 PLUS Silver, while in the Cybenetics scale we expect ETA-A- to ETA-A efficiency levels. Our sources say the PSUs will be super quiet and most likely will be taxed as LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) by Cybenetics. Given that Corsair pays great attention to the EU market, especially the German market, it's natural to aim for silent operation.

Corsair SF Platinum Series Features & Specs
M/NSF600 Platinum, SF450 Platinum
OEMGreat Wall
Capacities (W)600, 450
Form FactorSFX
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum
Efficiency - CybeneticsSF600 Platinum: ETA-A SF450 Platinum: ETA-A+
NoiseLAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A])
ModularYes (Fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C - 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection
Cooling92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L)
Semi-Passive ModeYes
Dimensions100mm (W) x 63mm (H) x 125mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
EPS Connectors1x
PCIe Connectors2x
SATA Connectors4x
4-Pin Molex Connectors4x
+12V Max PowerSF600 Platinum: 600W SF450 Platinum: 450W
5V & 3.3V Max PowerSF600 Platinum: 120W SF450 Platinum: 100W
Warranty7 years
PriceSF600 Platinum: $140 SF450 Platinum: $100
Corsair Vengeance Series Features & Specs
M/NVengeance 750M/650M
OEMHEC
Capacities (W)750, 650
Form FactorATX
Efficiency80 PLUS Silver
Efficiency - CybeneticsETA-A
NoiseLAMBDA-A+ (15-20dB[A])
ModularYes (Semi)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperature0°C - 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection
Cooling120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR120L)
Semi-Passive ModeYes
Dimensions150mm (W) x 85mm (H) x 140mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
EPS Connectors2x
PCIe ConnectorsVengeance 750M: 6x Vengeance 650M: 4x
SATA ConnectorsVengeance 750M: 8x Vengeance 650M: 5x
4-Pin Molex Connectors4x
+12V Max PowerVengeance 750M: 750W Vengeance 650M: 450W
5V & 3.3V Max PowerVengeance 750M: 120W Vengeance 650M: 120W
Warranty5 years
PriceVengeance 750M: $95 Vengeance 650M: $85
