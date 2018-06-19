Meet Corsair's New SF Platinum And Vengeance PSUs

During Computex 2018 we met with Corsair's new PSU PM, Mitch Podlaha, who showed off the two new PSU lines revealed during the show.

The first of Corsair's new PSU lines is the SF Platinum, which consists of two units with similar capacities, 600W and 450W, with the existing SF line. The OEM is Great Wall and the major differences between the new and previous SF models are spotted on the SFX-to-ATX bracket, which is now provided instead of being a separate purchase, as well as the Type-4 and individually sleeved cables of the SF Platinum models.

The SF Platinum units have also been certified by Cybenetics. The SF450 Platinum has an ETA-A+ efficiency rating, which is normally achieved by 80 PLUS Titanium units only (and not all of them), while the SF600 Platinum is ETA-A rated. In the noise output section, both units are rated as LAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A]), which means they are very quiet, especially if we take into account their compact form factor.

The second new PSU line from Corsair is the new semi-modular Vengeance, which will now be available worldwide instead of being exclusive to the German market. The new Vengeance units come in two flavors with 750W and 650W capacities, and the OEM is HEC/Compucase. They exclusively use Japanese capacitors, the warranty covers a five-year period, and there is a semi-passive mode as well as a multi +12V mode.

Finally, compared to previous Vengeance models the efficiency rating has been upgraded to 80 PLUS Silver, while in the Cybenetics scale we expect ETA-A- to ETA-A efficiency levels. Our sources say the PSUs will be super quiet and most likely will be taxed as LAMBDA-A+ (15-20 dB[A]) by Cybenetics. Given that Corsair pays great attention to the EU market, especially the German market, it's natural to aim for silent operation.

Corsair SF Platinum Series Features & Specs M/N SF600 Platinum, SF450 Platinum OEM Great Wall Capacities (W) 600, 450 Form Factor SFX Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum Efficiency - Cybenetics SF600 Platinum: ETA-A SF450 Platinum: ETA-A+ Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25dB[A]) Modular Yes (Fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Cooling 92mm Rifle Bearing Fan (NR092L) Semi-Passive Mode Yes Dimensions 100mm (W) x 63mm (H) x 125mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 EPS Connectors 1x PCIe Connectors 2x SATA Connectors 4x 4-Pin Molex Connectors 4x +12V Max Power SF600 Platinum: 600W SF450 Platinum: 450W 5V & 3.3V Max Power SF600 Platinum: 120W SF450 Platinum: 100W Warranty 7 years Price SF600 Platinum: $140 SF450 Platinum: $100