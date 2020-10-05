Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Nears as Game Goes Gold

After much anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially 'gone gold', meaning that the publisher has declared the game finished and good enough to go to the CD printing press so that physical copies can be shipped to retailers in time for the launch.

But of course, there's a catch: CD Project Red currently has standing orders for developers to work 6-day weeks to get the game ready in time for launch on November 19.

The studio is therefore currently in crunch mode to polish up as many bugs and issues in time for the release date, and although a final version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been sent to the physical media distributors, there is one inevitable issue: the dreaded day-one patch. The term 'going gold' has become a bit of a loose term, wouldn't you say?

Many of the game's other features will also come out after release, including the multiplayer mode, a few paid expansions and an assortment of free DLC.

In the meantime, if you're interested in playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your PC, you better get ready and prep your system. CD Projekt Red is going all-out on Cyberpunk 2077, so you can bet it's going to be a demanding title. Head here for our hand-crafted requirements list to optimally run the game.