Deepcool's 140 mm PWM Fan Designed For Quiet Operation

Silently, Deepcool announced the GF140 fan. This is a 140 mm fan aimed to bring low-noise performance to the table at an affordable price.

To keep it silent, Deepcool has opted to use a handful of technologies. The most obvious one is PWM support, and that the fan will spin at speeds between 700 and 1200 RPM. The PWM signal is interpreted by a "silent IC," which drives a motor with a Japanese fluid dynamic bearing. On top of this, Deepcool has opted to cover the frame of the fan with a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) cover, which acts like a vibration-dampening rubber around the entire fan. Last but not least, it also has blades with bumps that are intended to guide the air, which should theoretically increase the airflow and static pressure of the fan.

All of the above turns into a fan that will push up to 71.8 CFM while making up to 26.7 dBA of noise. The fan will make 17.6 dBA of noise at its lowest speed, but Deepcool did not quote information on minimum airflow levels or static pressure. Deepcool does rate the fan with an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) of 100,000 hours.

Additionally, the entire impeller can be removed from the fan hub for easy cleaning or for swapping it out for a different color unit, according to the Chinese manufacturer. The mounting point for the fan is at the usual 120 mm location, so do be sure to check compatibility with your case. Because of this, using it on a water cooling radiator may also be somewhat tricky, as most 140 mm radiators don't have threading at the 120 mm points.

When we met with Deepcool at CES 2015, the company informed us that it is working hard to put a dent in the U.S. component market. The company already has a handful of products on the U.S. market, which it sells mostly through NewEgg, but for now we'll have to wait and see what DeepCool has up its sleeve to really make that dent it speaks of.

There was no word on availability for the GF140 fan, although we were told that MSRP sits at $15.99.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.