Dell G15 Gets Glittery Redesign, RTX 3000 in China

Dell is refreshing its 15-inch gaming notebook, the Dell G15, with a new design and refreshed specs. Today's announcement is for China, where the laptop is available now, and will come to the rest of the world "later," likely this year.



The company is being surprisingly coy on specs for a laptop that is actually going on sale today, albeit in a single market. What we do know is that Dell will offer three options, going up to 115W of TDP and Nvidia's Ampere (RTX 3000) graphics. No specific processor details were made available. The 15.6-inch display will go up to 360 Hz, which should help in quick twitch esports, and uses low-blue light hardware, meeting German TuV standards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dell) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dell)

The new G15 has a more aggressive, angular design that comes in four new colorways: dark shadow grey, obsidian black, "spector green with speckles" and "phantom grey with speckles," which seem to suggest somewhat glittery exteriors. Dell missed an opportunity to call it "specktor green," but oh well.



With that new design comes an upgraded cooling system, which Dell says came from its higher-end gaming line, Alienware. A four-zone RGB keyboard is optional and uses the same AlienFX software as its Alienware counterparts. Photos show USB Type-A ports, a drop-jaw Ethernet port, headphone jack and an HDMI output.

No prices were immediately announced, and Dell has made no suggestions as to whether the specifications coming to the rest of the world will be the same as the ones in China.