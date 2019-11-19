AMD Adds DirectX12 Support to Fortnite for Smoother Gameplay

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMD has listed its new Adrenaline Driver 19.11.3. It's a small release but brings a sweet new feature: DirectX 12 support in Fortnite.

With DirectX 12, Fortnite is said to perform at higher framerates with reduced stuttering, thanks to DirectX 12's improved ability to distribute workloads across your gaming PC's CPU cores. Epic Games will be adding more DirectX 12 features to Fortnite in the future, but did not specify which.

And that’s all that AMD has added in this driver release.

Note that the driver also comes with a few known issues, as detailed by AMD:

Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay and stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization and cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive, AMD's game capture, streaming and sharing tech, is on.

Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.

AMD Radeon VII graphics cards may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

So, if you don’t play Fortnite, just go ahead and skip this driver. However, if you are a Fortnite fan, you can find the driver for download here.

Of course, do note that to get the DirectX12 support working you’ll also have to update Fortnite to the latest version (v11.20) and have a supporting graphics card.