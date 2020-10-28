Enctec Concept Motherboard Features CPU Socket on Reverse Side

A new Taiwanese startup has built a new concept motherboard with the CPU socket on its backside. This might seem weird, but the point of it is to make it possible to place a passive CPU cooler on the outside of the chassis, leading to noiseless operation, as spotted by FanlessTech.

(Image credit: Enctec)

The company that has dared to challenge the norm is Enctec, and their current prototype applies this concept to a relatively standard ATX chassis. The end result is quite an empty case with a big bulge on its right side.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Enctec) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Enctec) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Enctec)

Of course, the end result here seems quite impractical -- it doesn't make effective use of the case's internal space, and as FanlessTech also points out, the chassis has enough ventilation holes to pull off a passive CPU cooler on the inside, making the reversing a bit unnecessary.

Nevertheless, we do think that Enctec is onto something with its reverse-socketed motherboard. Not for a system as showcased, but one where the motherboard sits on a spine inside the case. Chuck the GPU on a riser on the 'normal' side of the motherboard, and CPU cooling on the reverse side of the chassis, and you end up with a system that has an internal layout that's somewhat reminiscent of the Xbox Series X's internals with cooling hardware on both sides of the mainboard.

The motherboard packs a B250 chipset and Intel LGA1151 socket, so it's not exactly up to snuff with today's hardware -- but that obviously isn't the point with this prototype.