Eurocom’s Sky X4E2 Features GTX 10-Series, 4G LTE Support

Eurocom unveiled a new 15.6-inch gaming laptop that supports 4G LTE connectivity, and you can equip it with new Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs.

The Sky X4E2 is the expected upgrade to the previously available Sky X4E, which featured Maxwell-based (900-series) and Quadro GPU options. The CPU, display resolution, networking and storage options are the same as before (up to an Intel Core i7-6700K, FHD or UHD displays, wireless modules from Intel, Realtek, and Killer, and a variety of 2.5-inch and M.2 storage options), but the new Sky X4E2 adds G-Sync to the mix for select displays. It also offers increased memory speeds (up to 3,000 Mhz) and, of course, the new Pascal-based GTX 1060 and 1070.

The new X4E2’s features support for 3G, 4G and LTE modules via an M.2 3042 slot, allowing users to connect to the internet virtually anywhere you can get a carrier signal. You won’t find too many gamers chomping at this bit (because LTE mobile gaming isn’t ideal), but it could be useful for architects and engineers that require a powerful laptop with on-the-go connectivity. Furthermore, a TPM 2.0 module and fingerprint reader also make the Sky X4E2 a compelling enterprise deployment option.

You can configure your own Sky X4E2 laptop at Eurocom’s website, starting around $1,650. You can even choose to include an operating system or get the PC shipped without one.