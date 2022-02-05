European Pricing Emerges for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Despite not being released just yet, more listings for Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti have surfaced, this time in Europe. As Tweeted by @momomo_us, an Estonian retailer, has listed three Asus ROG and TUF RTX 3090 Tis with very high prices, upwards of 4,332 Euros or more.

The Asus TUF RTX 3090 Ti is the cheapest of the bunch and surfaces for 4332.11 Euros ($3,967.92 converted without tax) from the Estonian retailer. In the middle is the factory overclocked variant at 4413.85 Euros ($4,042.8 converted without tax), and the flagship ROG Strix RTX 3090 Ti -- which also happens to be the liquid-cooled variant, is going for 4577.40 Euros ($4,192.6 converted without tax).

We don't have an official MSRP from Nvidia yet, but for reference, scalped RTX 3090s on eBay are going for around $2609 right now. So if we assume these are scalped Estonian RTX 3090 Ti's, they will sell for nearly twice the scalped 3090s. So we could be looking at a 1.5x to 2x higher MSRP of the 3090 Ti once Nvidia gets around to announcing it. But this is an educated guess on our part; these prices increase due to several other reasons.

pic.twitter.com/XrHDtUH7nVFebruary 5, 2022 See more

Ironically Asus' listing is relatively tame compared to other listings we've seen already. For example, a few days ago, we covered another listing regarding a Japanese retailer selling the RTX 3090 Ti for a whopping $5500 (with tax).

Rumored specs indicate Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti will be packing a fully enabled GA102 core and upgraded GDDR6X modules. For a total of 10752 CUDA cores and 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, giving the 3090 Ti over 1TBps of memory bandwidth. These modules will also have double the capacity of the current modules used on the RTX 3090, bringing the total count from 24 to just 12. It will be very beneficial, as it makes cooling the GDDR6X modules far less complicated and allows for a more straightforward PCB design.

Nvidia originally shared some specifications of the RTX 3090 Ti at CES but kept many details in the dark such as the card MSRP. The company promised to share more details about the GPU before January was over but failed to do so for unknown reasons. Supposedly, Nvidia had to ask its AIB partners to halt the RTX 3090 Ti production due to quality control issues, which is why Nvidia delayed sharing more details last month, including the launch date of the 3090 Ti.

So, for now, we're still waiting on an official launch for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. However, with the number of listings for the card growing by the week, it seems its launch is imminent.