Nvidia Remains Silent as Self-Imposed RTX 3090 Ti Info Deadline Looms

Earlier this month at CES 2022, Nvidia made quite a few announcements on the GPU front with new Ampere SKUs aimed at laptops and a GeForce RTX 3050 for budget desktop duty (all of which have already launched). However, the most exciting mention was the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which would be the new flagship offering for desktop gaming enthusiasts and easily top out best graphics cards for gaming list.

At the time, Nvidia said that it would provide further details on the RTX 3090 Ti "later this month." Well, today’s the last day of January, and Nvidia typically makes product announcements at 9 am EST. So, unless Nvidia surprises us with an afternoon blog post, what’s going on with the new king of Ampere GPUs?

Although Nvidia never confirmed this information, it was reported two weeks ago from multiple sources that Nvidia asked its add-in-board partners (AIBs) to haul production of RTX 3090 Ti boards. Allegedly, Nvidia found issues in hardware and the GPU’s BIOS that needed to be rectified. However, any anomalies found this late in the production process would, of course, impact the availability of cards to the public. So, perhaps this is why Nvidia is being mum [in public] about the status of the RTX 3090 Ti.



Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. We'll update this story if it does.

(Image credit: Kingpin)

The RTX 3090 Ti will use a full-fat GA102 GPU, which means that it has 84 streaming multiprocessors and 10752 CUDA cores compared to 82 and 10496, respectively, for the current RTX 3090.



The GPU will likely be an absolute beast, with Nvidia claiming 40 TFLOPS compute (compared to 36 TFLOPS for the RTX 3090), 78 TFLOPS RT performance, and 320 TFLOPS for AI operations. An equally ferocious price tag will probably back that monstrous performance. The regular RTX 3090 has an MSRP of $1,499 but typically sells for roughly twice that price on third-party marketplaces. We could easily see the more powerful RTX 3090 Ti announced with a price tag of $1,999 or more. However, given the current chip shortages, we could easily see a street price of around $4,000.

EVGA collaborator Vince “Kingpin” Lucido recently showed off images of the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Edition. The AiO design features a silver and black motif and the usual port layout consisting of three DisplayPort connectors and one HDMI port. Also along for the ride is an LCD panel that provides card vitals and is helpful when overclocking. If “reference” cards are going for $1,999, the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Edition might retail for $2,499 or more.