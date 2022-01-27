Kingpin Shares Images of His Custom AiO Cooled EVGA RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022 at the beginning of January, but we are still waiting for Nvidia to share some promised additional details about its new consumer halo graphics card. As the clock ticks towards February, one of the most extreme examples of the new GPU has broken cover, courtesy of overclocking expert Kingpin, also known as Vince Lucido.

On Facebook, Kingpin posted photos of the design, ominously teasing "A new weapon is coming. #7."

Turing our attention towards the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin Edition, in particular, the first thing that is evident is that there has been a clear visual refresh of this AiO, since last year's RTX 3090 Kingpin. The all black design of yesteryear is superseded with a PCI card design featuring a silver metallic section that invokes muscle car intakes and exhaust. There's no photo of the radiator, so we don't know if this design will extend beyond the actual card.

The LCD panel, of great utility for overclocking, looks the same on this new model as on the previous iteration. There are three DP and one HDMI port present on the twin-slot bracket.

(Image credit: EVGA, Kingpin)

The PCB shot shared by Kingpin will be quite alluring to some with its black and gold coloring, but this image doesn't show the full board, only the half furthest from the bracket. The predecessor featured an interesting cut out above the top of the fixing bracket area and this probably continues, considering a blower exhaust section remains in this location.



We can't see evidence of the triple 8-pin power connector section used by the 3090 version (though the FE model had a single 300W 12-pin input), but some rumors pointed to the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin sporting twin 12-pin power connectors. We'll have to wait for a better view to confirm this.

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti will utilize a fully-enabled GA102 GPU, with 84 SMs (streaming multiprocessors) and 10752 CUDA cores, just enough to claim bragging rights over the RTX 3090 and its 82 SMs and 10496 CUDA cores. Additionally, we expect the best speeds for GPU and VRAM (24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X) that Nvidia can muster. Last week we reported that the RTX 3090 Ti will consume up to 480W and require a 1000W PSU, or better, according to a leaked data sheet for an MSI Suprim X version.

The seriously powerful Nvidia GeForce RX 3090 TI graphics card is expected to debut with an MSRP surpassing $1,999. Meanwhile, custom versions, especially extreme designs like this EVGA Kingpin edition will likely be seen at retail pricing much much higher.