EVGA's RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N Allegedly Packs Two 12-Pin Power Connectors

A member from the QuasarZone forums has shared the potential specifications for EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N, which will compete with the best graphics cards. Unfortunately, the source has since taken down the details of the upcoming Ampere flagship, but Harukaze managed to grab them just in time before the deletion. Just keep in mind, this information is a rumor, so please take it with a grain of salt as always.

According to the leaked information, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N will have a new PCB and shroud design. However, the Asetek-based 360mm AIO cooling system should remain unchanged. Due to the recent design changes, the original Hydro Copper water blocks for the GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N do not fit on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N variant.

If the information is accurate, EVGA is giving the original GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N a serious rework to make this new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N a lot better. Hopefully, EVGA's hard work will result in a very successful overclocking career for all the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N GPUs that make it into the hands of extreme overclocking professionals.

EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN- New PCB, shroud- PCIe 8-pin ×3 → NVIDIA 16-pin(or 12-pin) ×2- MSRP is little more higher than original KINGPIN- Original RTX 3090 KINGPIN could be EOL- PCB is final state, but need more BIOS tweak- Original Hydro Copper waterblock doesn't fit. https://t.co/0yu5n1xeYnJanuary 2, 2022 See more

The rumor of a dual-16 pin or dual-12 pin PCIe power connectors could also mean the card is seriously power-hungry. The maximum rated current for just a single 12-pin and 16-pin is 650W, and doubling it up means you can feed 1,200W of potential power to the GPU.

The news of this card alone provides more evidence towards Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti SKU, which has been rumored for some time now and will pack even more firepower than the current GeForce RTX 3090. Recent rumors indicate the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti to pack a fully enabled GA102 die, providing a total of 10,752 CUDA cores along with a monstrous 450W TDP (this is the purported power consumption for the Founders Edition, not the K|NGP|N version).

A considerable contribution to the 100W power bump is the inclusion of 21 Gbps 2GB GDDR6X modules installed on the GeForce 3090 Ti, making this card the first-ever gaming graphics card from Nvidia to reach over 1 TBps in memory bandwidth.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N may be in the completion stage with EVGA fine-tuning the vBIOS. Therefore, the arrival of the graphics card would mean that the current GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N could reach the end of life very soon. However, according to the rumor, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N may not arrive until March 2022.