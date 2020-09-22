EVGA Reviewing RTX 3080 Orders to Stamp Out Bots

EVGA has joined the battle between retailers and scalpers with "bots" in the attempt to get the coveted Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, one of the best graphics cards, into gamers' hands.



The company tweeted on Wednesday that it will begin manually checking every orders of its own custom RTX 3080s and that "any orders that are taken from 'bots' will be rejected."

Important note: We are hand reviewing all EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 orders, any orders that are taken from "bots" will be rejected.September 21, 2020

EVGA is joining the ranks of Nvidia itself, which is manually reviewing orders and also implementing further checks.

Newegg wrote that it had bot protection on since the first day of orders and that every order it recied was from a real person; it still sold out in minutes.



Yesterday, Nvidia apologized for the initial launch and said that more stock will be coming each week.