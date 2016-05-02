Trending

Play 'Fallout 4' On Your Rift This Week Thanks To Vireio Perception, HTC Vive Room-Scale Support Coming Soon

By

Vireio Perception is a free, open-source VR injection driver being built by volunteer members of the Meant To Be Seen (MTBS3D) community. The driver has been available for Rift developer kit owners for some time, but the final Rift and Vive aren’t yet supported; that's changing, though.

Neil Schneider, Director of the Immersive Technology Alliance and President of MTBS3D, revealed that Vireio Perception will be getting a major update later this week that will include support for the new Rift and the OSVR hacker developer kit hardware. Schneider told Tom’s Hardware that support for the HTC Vive is under development, including its room-scale tracking technology, although neither are coming in this week’s release.

Schneider made the announcement during an episode of his new interview show, Neil’s Messy Basement (see vieo below). This week, Schneider interviewed Denis Reischl, one of the developers working on the Vireo Perception project. The two of them discussed some of the upcoming features, including a game profile creation tool that was demonstrated in the video. Schneider told us that this feature is still being finalized, so it may not be released in this week’s build.

The developers behind Vireio Perception have been teasing DX11 support for months. A clip of Bioshock in VR was released back in October. Vireio Perception 4.0 will be the first public release of the VR injection driver that supports the newer graphics API. The first DX11 title with VR support will be Fallout 4. Reischl said that as soon as Bethesda announced the game, the team knew they wanted to play it in VR, so they made it a priority to get it working.

Vireio Perception 4.0 will be released later this week.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jamroast 02 May 2016 20:48
    Goat lovin'
    Reply
  • loki1944 02 May 2016 23:38
    If it's anything like Skyrim in VR, no thanks, rather not get massive dizziness
    Reply
  • falchard 03 May 2016 02:09
    Fallout 4 has been the worst game I have experienced for motion sickness since Counter Strike late '90s. I can't even imagine how bad it would be with VR.
    Reply
  • robodan918 03 May 2016 10:08
    I'm slightly worried about motion sickness, but that isn't going to stop me from trying this! It sounds awesome
    Reply
  • none12345 03 May 2016 23:29
    why do we need special support for oculus. And then more special support for vibe, and then more special support for xxxx, and more special support for yyyy.....

    Why isnt dual eye rendering just bulit into the darn graphics drivers and work with any dual eye device. WTF is wrong with the state of VR.....

    This fragmented store, only supports specific headsets, or only exclusive to one headset... This crap is going to kill VR before it even gets started.
    Reply
  • LuxZg 04 May 2016 05:16
    Well, if they got it right... I'd say it's a killer app. This one game would keep me busy in VR till Xmas :)
    Reply
  • LowlyKnight 04 May 2016 06:48
    Man i really hope this works. VorpX isn't good enough now that I've tasted of the delicous 90fps rift games... i hope we are able to hit 90fps vr on games like fallout/skyrim soon because then I can just stop buying other games ;) I am excited about the implications of what they're doing, if they can figure out a way to put rift and vive room scale into existing games that would be amazing. 90fps is the most important bench mark now. That said I really hope Todd Howard, or Sean Murray can take a personal interest and throw native VR support into their games... a move like that would create the "must have" vr experience overnight.
    Reply
  • LowlyKnight 04 May 2016 06:52
    Fallout 4 has been the worst game I have experienced for motion sickness since Counter Strike late '90s. I can't even imagine how bad it would be with VR.

    Thats horrible! I am assuming you mean just on a regular flat screen you get motion sick? If so I'm so sorry to hear that, that is horrible. I didn't know that flatscreen experiences could make people sick. My buddy gets migraines from certain games like Battleborn and so stays away but man... motion sickness is equally as bad if not worse.
    Reply
  • falchard 05 May 2016 00:41
    I corrected the issues since it was with how Bethesda projects the game. They use an insanely small FOV, mouse acceleration, and add in head bob even though it is unrealistic. This is what makes me feel sick in the game. To correct the issue, I made the FOV much more appropriate and made the mouse acceleration linear. Can't do anything about the head bob.
    Reply
  • inconcha 10 May 2016 13:07
    Hey, an estimated date for the VIVE?
    Reply